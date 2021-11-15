“Out of form, too old and slow!”: Candice Warner hits back at the critics after David Warner’s Man of the Tournament award in ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Candice Warner, the wife of David Warner has targeted the critics on Twitter after David Warner won the Man of the Tournament trophy.

Australia won the T20 World Cup 2021 by defeating New Zealand in the final by eight wickets. This is their first-ever T20 World Cup title. Nobody gave a chance to the Aussies before the start of the tournament, but they proved their doubters wrong.

The Aussies were chasing 173 runs in the final, and the way Warner & Marsh batted, it never looked tough for them. David Warner finished as the best batsman of Australia, whereas he was the 2nd highest run-scorer of the tournament.

Before the tournament, there was a lot of fuss about David Warner. The veteran of 2554 T20I runs, David Warner was under a lot of scrutinies. He scored just three runs in the last four T20 innings before the world cup, whereas he was even dropped from his IPL team. The talk of dropping David Warner was at its peak.

However, David Warner won the most prestigious individual award of the tournament. He was awarded the Man of the Tournament for his 289 runs at an average of 48.17.

Candice Warner Tweets on David Warner’s criticizers

Candice Warner, the wife of David Warner, did a couple of tweets for the people who were asking about Warner’s place in the side. She tweeted, “Out of form, too old and slow! congratulations @davidwarner31.”

Out of form, too old and slow! 😳🤣 congratulations @davidwarner31 pic.twitter.com/Ljf25miQiM — Candice Warner (@CandiceWarner31) November 14, 2021

Australian captain Aaron Finch always backed his opening partner David Warner. Before the tournament, Finch said, “I’m backing his [Warner’s] judgment. I think if you look at his World Cup history, it’s bloody good.”

He also hailed David Warner as “one of the greatest players Australia has ever produced.”

After winning the trophy, Finch again hailed Warner’s role in Australia’s world-cup success. ”Can’t believe people wrote him [Warner] off a couple of weeks ago, it was almost like poking the bear”, Finch said.

After his Man of the Tournament performance, David Warner is again a hot property ahead of the mega-auctions of IPL 2022. The two new teams will definitely look at him as one of the captaincy options.