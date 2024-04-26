As 275,000 Gather in Detroit, Roger Goodell Reveals Real Reason Behind Taking NFL Draft On The Road

In 2015, Roger Goodell turned the NFL Draft into a touring circus that graces a football destination every year. It has given fans from core football cities a chance to experience the NFL spotlight like the Super Bowl, but without the hassle. The commissioner even agreed that the popularity of NFL teams wanting to host the Draft is surging to Super Bowl levels. Something that could not have been even conceived only a decade ago.

And even he agrees that no one could have imagined 275,000 fans walking in on the first day of the Draft in Detroit. The craze, the cheers and the boos, everything was felt by the millions watching from home. It was definitely a spectacle. But it looks like it wasn’t as planned as it might seem to be.

Till 2014, the NFL Draft was held at a single venue for an elongated time. The NFL struck deals with major spaces like the Theater at Madison Square Garden and Radio City Music Hall in New York. It was at the epicentre of the media market, and in Goodell’s own words, tough to get out of. But as luck would have it, the management at Radio City Hall couldn’t host the coveted event till June. And asked the NFL to postpone its much awaited Super Bowl successor.

This was an obvious decision for the commissioner. Already on the verge of finding a way out, he jumped on the offer and took the Draft on the Road. Roger Goodell remembers,

“The reality is that though, we felt we could be bigger than we were at Radio City. But it was a real risk to do it. It was really popular, you’re in the media market, we had a great event going there. But what happened is Radio City actually put a holiday show in, and said, you can’t have the draft until June. And that’s when we said, we’re outta here! That’s when we went on the road.”

Pat McAfee further asks that if it were an adjustment more than anything, and the commissioner disagrees. He believes that the league management had faith in the idea but was not willing to take the risk to get out of New York City, host of the draft for decades. And thus when Radio City’s request “forced the hand” it was time to pack the bags and take the draft on a tour.

Future of the League as Per Commissioner Roger Goodell

The cities they have picked to host these draft over the years have also played a huge part in making them such a success. The league has picked hosts such as Nashville, Kansas City, Cleveland, Philly and even Detroit. As Tone Digs of the Pat McAfee Show put it, “football cities, where football fans show up.” The league management has skilfully picked franchise where fans eat, breathe, and sleep football.

Understanding the needs of the future and thinking ahead has really brought a lot of success for Roger Goodell. According to the veteran, it is important to keep your eye on the game at all times. If the game isn’t quality, the other things will get difficult, whether it is ratings or footfall. And the commissioner truly believes the sport can go global.

Goodell accepts, “We really believe we can be a global sport so I see us playing at least 16 games on the road, at some point in time. And entering the international market. That maybe 10 years out. But I see us getting there at some point. Will a franchise ever happen or a division? Maybe. I think that’s beyond 10 years or so.”

So it might not come as a surprise to fans if with the influx of players, fans and global media, the NFL truly sees international acclaim. Something that it has not been able to achieve despite American football existing for over a 100 years. Future looks bright for ball.