Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon Had Just Three Words for Marvin Harrison Jr. on the Call During NFL Draft

With the fourth overall pick, the Arizona Cardinals filled a big hole in their offensive front. By bringing in Marvin Harrison Jr., fourth in line for the 2023 Heisman Trophy, the club has now provided their star QB, Kyler Murray, with a reliable target. Trey McBride accumulated only 825 yards last season, while Hollywood Brown had 574 yards before leaving for Kansas City. So, Harrison Jr.’s induction into the team wasn’t a big surprise.

What was surprising, however, was the brevity of the phone call from his new head coach, Jonathan Gannon, when delivering the good news. The former Buckeyes star can be seen overwhelmed with joy in the green room — surrounded by family members. And when the Cardinals head man gets his turn to talk to his new receiver, he starts with, “Sup, buddy! Congrats, man!” followed by a three-worded message, which he repeated three times:

“Get to work. Get to work. Get to work.”

It can be said with certainty that the former Eagles’ defensive coordinator is all hyped up about the upcoming season. Harrison Jr. will soon land in Arizona, and in no time, the Red Sea will see him sweating it out with Kyler Murray. GM Monti Ossenfort already gave the star wideout an assignment during the call: “You got three jobs, alright? Get open, catch the ball, and help us win a lot of games.”

Jonathan Gannon Has Utmost Faith in Marvin Harrison Jr.

After picking Marvin Harrison Jr. at four, Jonathan appeared in a brief interview — his smile was uncontainable. When asked about what excites him about this pick, the Cardinals head coach started gushing over his new weapon.

“Everything about him,” Jonathan said when asked about what he likes about Marvin. “Just the person that he is. The player that he is. His mindset. We are really excited to get him in here and get going.”

The reporter then asked Jonathan how he envisions Marvin Harrison Jr. fitting into his offensive scheme, to which, he had a similar answer to Monti’s. “He’s gonna get open, catch the ball, and score points,” the head coach quipped. He also revealed that Kyler Murray has started texting him non-stop amid the huge announcement.

“I’ve heard from him multiple times. He needs to stop texting me,” Jonathan remarked, adding, “He’s excited. The whole team is excited.”

The Cardinals still have nine more picks to go, even after picking Harrison Jr. at fourth and DE Darius Robinson out of Missouri with their 27th overall pick, as per USA Today. This could finally be the year for the Gridbirds — with all the changes that are about to come their way. Notably, the franchise has yet to win a Super Bowl, and their 2008 loss in the Big Game against the Steelers remains a bitter memory for the Bird Gang.