Owner of Rajasthan Royals: List of Rajasthan Royals owner 2022

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are taking on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (RR) in the fifth match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Pune’s MCA Stadium.

In what is the first match for both the franchises in the ongoing season, the RR, led by Sanju Sansom, have posted a massive total of 210/6 in their allotted 20 Overs, after being invited to bat first by Sunrisers’ skipper Kane Williamson.

Samson (55 off 27) smashed a quick fire half-century in mere 25 deliveries, after being provided with a fantastic foundation by the opening pair of Jos Buttler (35 off 28) and Yashaswi Jaiswal (20 off 16), with the duo adding 58 runs in the Powerplay.

Samson was equally well complimented by Devdutt Padikkal (41 off 29) as the pair added another 73 runs off 41 deliveries for the 3rd wicket. A wonderful cameo by Shimron Hetmyer (32 off 13) during the fag end of the innings meant that RR crossed the 200-run mark.

The RR were one of the few franchises who performed exceedingly well during the mega auction last month, with a rich combination of Indian capped, uncapped an experienced overseas stars in their squad.

Owner of Rajasthan Royals

The owners of Rajasthan Royals for the 2022 season of the league are Emerging Media IPL Limited’s Manoj Badale, Bluewater Estate Limited’s Lachlan Murdoch, US-based private equity firm RedBird Capital Partners, and late Australian legendary cricketer Shane Warne.

Manoj Badale, the Indian businessman, holds the maximum 65% stakes in the RR management.

With around 17% stakes, British businessman Lachlan Murdoch falls next. Apart from his Bluewater Estate Limited, Murdoch also has interests in the mass media businesses including News Corp and Fox Corporation.

RedBird Capital Partners at 15% and late Shane Warne at 3% ownership stakes complete the list of owners of the RR franchise, who are eyeing at a second title triumph in the marquee league, having lifted their lone silverware during the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008.

