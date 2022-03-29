SRH owner 2022 list: Who is SRH female owner?

SRH owner 2022 list: The SporsRush brings you the list of owners of the Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a forgettable IPL 2021, and they would want to bounce back in IPL 2022. The team finished at the bottom position, and the axing of David Warner from the team made a big controversy. Sunrisers Hyderabad also were unable to retain Rashid Khan ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

They have tried to create a team around their captain Kane Williamson this time around. Nicholas Pooran has been bought for a record price, whereas Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, and Glenn Phillips are added to add depth to the batting line-ups. The youngsters like Priyam Garg and Abdul Samad are also there in the team.

In terms of all-rounders, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, and Abhishek Sharma are the players who will feature regularly. The team has four solid Indian pacers in Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, and Kartik Tyagi. Romario Shepherd has also been bought to add the firepower.

The support staff of the Sunrisers Hyderabad took a major overhaul in the IPL 2022 season. Tom Moody has been named as the new head coach of the side. He has worked with Sunrisers Hyderabad before as well. Brian Lara has been named the new Strategic Advisor and Batting Coach and Dale Steyn has been named the new pace bowling coach.

Muttiah Muralitharan has been retained as the Strategy and Spin Bowling Coach, and Hemang Badani is the fielding coach.

SRH owner 2022 list

The franchise is owned by Kalanithi Maran of the SUN Group and was founded in 2012 after the Hyderabad-based Deccan Chargers were terminated by the IPL.

Kaviya Maran is the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kaviya is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran and is the co-owner of SRH, belonging to a high-profile family of businessmen and politicians. Kalanithi is the grand-nephew of the late Muthuvel Karunanidhi who was a popular politician and a former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.