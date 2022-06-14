Package C IPL media rights winner: Paramount Global Voot subscription price

Package C IPL media rights winner: The BCCI is set to earn a whopping amount of INR 48,390 Crore via IPL media rights for next five seasons.

An action-packed three-day event of the IPL media rights auction for the upcoming five-year cycle (2023-2027) have finally come to an end with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) set to earn INR 48,390 Crore via the sale of four different packages.

For those unaware, the rights of Package ‘A’ (Indian subcontinent TV) were bagged by STAR INDIA at a record amount of INR 23,575 Crore, while Viacom18 had won the Package ‘B’ rights with their winning bid of INR 20,500 Crore yesterday.

Both these rights were sold for the conduction of a total of 410 matches across the upcoming five seasons.

Package ‘C’ – a grouping of a total of 98 matches (across five seasons), consisting of the opening match, Playoffs, and night matches of the double headers were up for separate bidding this time around.

After some intense bidding between Disney and Viacom18 for this exclusive digital rights package, it was the latter again, with a winning bid of INR 3,373 Crore, who bagged the rights for the five-year-period.

Hence, Voot – OTT streaming service platform owned by the Reliance Industries-led Viacom18, is highly likely to live stream the IPL matches for the upcoming five-year cycle.

Having said that, the Paramount Global (parent company of Viacom in the US), had in May 2022 announced that they would launch the ‘Paramount+’ (akin Disney+) in India in 2023. Thus, it remains to be seen if they mark the debut of this new streaming service platform next year with the opening match of IPL 2023 or not.

In case of the above happening, it would be interesting to see if they rename the streaming platform as ‘Paramount + Voot’, or launch it as ‘Paramount+’ itself by replacing it with Voot altogether.

Having no previous experience of live streaming a competitive Cricket tournament, Voot, as of now, with a limited period offer, is charging INR 299 yearly for its subscription, which also includes LIVE sports viewing option as well.