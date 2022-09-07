PAK vs AFG pitch report today: Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch report today Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup match

PAK vs AFG pitch report today: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match.

Pakistan will take on Afghanistan in the Super-4 match of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Sharjah International Stadium in Sharjah. The Indian fans will look at this match with great interest as a defeat for Afghanistan will end India’s campaign.

A win for Pakistan will seal their place in the final of the tournament against Sri Lanka on Sunday. Mohammad Rizwan has been batting well for the side, whereas the spin duo of Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz will also play a very big part in this match.

This is a Do or Die game for Afghanistan, and they will rely on their spinners in this very match. If they can win this match, the tournament will remain open for them and India.

PAK vs AFG pitch report today

The boundaries at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah are one of the smallest in the world, but still, the average 1st innings T20I score at this ground is 152 runs, which suggests that the pitch has been really difficult to bat on due to his slow and low surface.

The same has been seen in the Asia Cup as well, where the pitch in Sharjah has been comparatively tough to bat on as compared to the surface in Dubai. This is a track where the spinners will enjoy bowling, and the slow & low bounce nature of the surface will make the job of the batters tough against the spinners.

“This pitch could be slower and lower. The ball might skid along the deck. The pitch will get better in the second innings. The ball will come on to the bat nicely on the bat. The bowlers need to bowl a little short here, can’t afford to be fuller,” Deep Dasgupta said ahead of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan game.

Although, the pitch was relatively easier to bat on in the last match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, where Sri Lanka chased the target of 176 runs. If the batters can get set, they can take the advantage of the smaller boundaries at this very ground.