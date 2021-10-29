Cricket

PAK VS AFG World Cup match: Fans break entry gates, barge inside stadium during Pakistan vs Afghanistan 2021 World Cup match

PAK VS AFG World Cup match: Fans break entry gates, barge inside stadium during Pakistan vs Afghanistan 2021 World Cup match
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
Man of the Match today Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Who was awarded Man of the Match in AFG vs PAK T20 World Cup match?
Next Article
"Tom Brady Was Businesslike, But He Also Liked Having Fun": When Tom Brady Would Torment Matt Cassel With Pranks and Endure Retaliation For It
Cricket Latest News
"Remember the name": Ben Stokes lauds Asif Ali after latter's heroics with bat during Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match
“Remember the name”: Ben Stokes lauds Asif Ali after latter’s heroics with bat during Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match

England all rounder Ben Stokes lauds Asif Ali after his onslaught with the bat during…