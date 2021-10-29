PAK VS AFG World Cup match: Fans break entry gates, barge inside stadium during Pakistan vs Afghanistan 2021 World Cup match

Ticketless fans barge within the stadium, break entry gates during PAK VS AFG 2021 World Cup match at Dubai International Stadium

All the hype before the start of the Super 12, Group 2 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup between Afghanistan and Pakistan truly lived up to the expectation of the Cricket fans as Pakistan win by 5 wickets in a cliffhanger of a game. With 24 runs required off the last 12 deliveries, Pakistan’s Asif Ali went all guns blazing and smashed four sixes in the penultimate over bowled by Karim Janat to hand Pakistan their 14th consecutive T20I win in UAE and their third in the ongoing World Cup in as many matches.

But the clash between the two Asian superpowers was not just limited inside the Dubai International Cricket stadium but outside it as well. The only difference being it were the fans clashing with the security personnel in the latter case while the cricketers battling for the coveted silverware in the former.

Security tightened, fans in possession of tickets denied entry during PAK VS AFG 2021 World Cup match

As scores and scores of fans gathered outside to witness their favourite teams in action for an emotionally charged game, it wasn’t too challenging to guess what the situation was going to be like outside the stadium as many were left stranded and denied entry within despite in possession of the tickets.

A section of fans purportedly took to hooliganism and decided to barge inside the stadium, thereby breaking the entry gates as they outnumbered the security personnel. But, the real sufferers were the fans who were in possession of the tickets as gradually the security tightened due to the commotion.

The gates which are generally opened for entry and exit for the ones possessing the valid tickets, had to be barricaded due to the aforementioned lawlessness.

“I have spent 400 pounds to come from London with my family and watch the match. But we have been told by the security that we can’t enter the stadium as the stands are packed. Scores of Afghanistan fans broke the gates and are now inside the stadium, and we with tickets are left stranded. Even if we get to enter, we will get to watch a 10-over match. Is it how the authorities deal with fans? Look at the faces of my disappointed kids. How would I make them understand this lapse of security?” a furious fan with his family said outside the stadium.

Watch the fans barging inside the stadium during AFG VS PAK 2021 World Cup match:

