Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and Pakistan: When and where to watch PAK vs NZ Rawalpindi ODI?

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush present before you the timing and live streaming details of the first PAK vs NZ ODI.

New Zealand are all in readiness of playing international cricket in Pakistan after as many as 18 years as the first ODI of their ongoing tour will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium tomorrow.

Having last played against each other in this format during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in Birmingham, Pakistan and New Zealand will be locking horns after more than a couple of years. While Pakistan have played 11 ODIs (won six and lost four) since the last World Cup, New Zealand have only played seven (won six and lost one) which includes whitewashing India and Bangladesh at home.

Despite playing with a full-strength squad, Pakistan will have concerns other than just hosting a major international team after a mammoth gap. After the resignations of head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis, the Babar Azam-led team will be playing under a new support staff comprising of former players namely Saqlain Mushtaq and Abdul Razzaq.

#PAKvNZ | @Matthenry014 is relishing the chance to lead the bowling group in Pakistan. Hear from the @CanterburyCrick new ball star ahead of the start of the ODI series against @TheRealPCB tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/gaFu8iitjn — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) September 16, 2021

The three-match ODI series will also be Pakistan’s first attempt at international cricket since the appointment of former captain Ramiz Raja as the Chairman of PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board).

New Zealand, who have lost wicket-keeper batsman Tom Blundell to an injury on the eve of the match, will continue to provide opportunities to fringe players on their tour of Asia.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and Pakistan

As was the case during South Africa’s tour of Pakistan earlier this year, New Zealand’s tour of Pakistan 2021 will also be available for public viewing in India on the Sony Sports Network. Having said that, no official confirmation from the network has created a little confusion with respect to the exact channel where the first ODI will be televised.

Going by the past record, Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI is likely to be televised on on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD in India. The match will only be available in English commentary.

Online users can stream the match on Sony’s streaming application named Sony LIV as confirmed by a 20-second trailer on the application. It is worth mentioning that Indian fans won’t be able to watch this tour on Airtel Xstream app as Sony Network’s channels are no longer available here.

As far as the fans in Pakistan are concerned, they will be able to watch Rawalpindi ODIs on their televisions by tuning in to PTV (Pakistan TV). New Zealand’s fans, on the other hand, will be able to watch this tour on Sky Sport. Fans in UK and Australia will have to tune in to Sky Sports Cricket and Fox Sports to watch this series.

Date – 17/09/2021 (Friday).

Match start Time – 02:30 PM (Pakistan), 03:00 PM (India) and 09:30 PM (New Zealand).

TV Channel – Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD (India), PTV (Pakistan), Sky Sport (New Zealand), Sky Sports (UK) and Fox Sports (Australia).

Online platform – Sony LIV (India).