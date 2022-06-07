PAK vs WI 2022 schedule Pakistan time: PAK vs WI schedule and fixtures

PAK vs WI 2022 schedule Pakistan time: The West Indies tour to the Asian nation would resume after almost a six-month gap.

When the top Test playing nations like New Zealand and then England were criticized by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the enthusiastic Pakistan Cricket fans for cancelling their away series against Pakistan, it was the West Indies, who despite having been dented by a few COVID-19 cases in their camp before the start of the limited-Overs series, had decided to compete against the Babar Azam-led side.

However, after the COVID-19 cases count went up to nine in squad by the end of the three-match series, there was no other option for both the Cricket boards, but to postpone it to the month of June.

Thus, the series which was supposed to end by December 2021, will now resume from June 8 onwards, with a three-match ODI series, in the city of Multan.

While West Indies, under their new limited-Overs skipper Nicholas Pooran, are coming on the back of a 3-0 ODI series victory against the Netherlands, Pakistan would play an ODI after almost two months, having last defeated Australia 2-1 during the ODI series in March-April.

PAK vs WI 2022 schedule Pakistan time

With a maximum temperature expected to reach the 45 degrees Celsius mark, the heat would be literally on between the two sides as they square off at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The extreme heat conditions has also meant that the start time for the ODI series has been pushed an hour further to 04:30 pm local time. Interestingly, the last time Pakistan hosted an international match at this time was back in June-July 2008 during the Asia Cup (information source: Cricbuzz).

PAK vs WI schedule and fixtures

First ODI – 08/06/2022, at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan (04:30 pm onwards)

Second ODI – 10/06/2022, at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan (04:30 pm onwards)

Third ODI – 12/06/2022, at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan (04:30 pm onwards).