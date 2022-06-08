PAK vs WI tickets Bookme Multan ODI: How to do PAK vs WI 2022 tickets booking online?

PAK vs WI tickets BookMe: The SportsRush present before you full ticketing details for Pakistan vs West Indies ODIs.

The first ODI of the ongoing West Indies’ tour of Pakistan will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium this afternoon. The two teams will be playing three ODIs within five days in what is a short tour for the visitors.

The series will also witness Pakistan and West Indies resuming their bilateral ODI rivalry after more than half-a-decade. While they had last played an ODI against each other during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in Nottingham, their last bilateral ODI encounter had come way back in 2017 in Guyana.

Devoid of international cricket for a long time now, Multan would be hosting its first international match since 2008. Neither any Pakistani nor any West Indian cricketer taking part in this series has played an international match at this venue in the past.

Excitement all around! 🤩 🔊🔛 Watch our stars share their feelings on the historic return of international cricket to Multan 👏#KhelAbhiBaqiHai | #PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/9CnEIZI3F3 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 7, 2022

PAK vs WI tickets BookMe Multan ODI

Tickets (same procedure for all three ODIs) for Pakistan vs West Indies Multan ODIs can be bought from Book Me. Fans can visit either their website or application to book tickets for this series.

All you have to do is click on the “Cricket” icon on the homepage. The next page will require you to click on “Book Your tickets Now”. Subsequently, scroll down to the preferred match and click on its icon.

The next page will ask you to select your preferred ticket(s) according to various stands of the stadium. Upon selecting the required number of tickets of your preferred price category, follow simple steps to complete the online transaction.

To easily reach the Book Me page for booking PAK vs WI Book Me tickets at the Multan Cricket Stadium, click below:

Pakistan vs West Indies ODIs (June 8 – June 12) – Multan.