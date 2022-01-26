Pakistan Super League 2022 All Teams Squads: The SportsRush present before you full squads of teams taking part in PSL 2022.

The first match of the imminent seventh season of the Pakistan Super League will be played between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans in Karachi tomorrow. While Kings had failed to go past the Eliminator in PSL 2021, Sultans had lifted their maiden title after defeating Peshawar Zalmi by 47 runs in the final.

PSL, which has improved across facets with each passing season, is expected to continue towards a bigger and better version. PSL 2022, which comprises of some of the leading T20 players globally, will aim at entertaining limited spectators inside the stadiums and a lot more following the tournament across the world.

As many as 37 overseas players will play for six different PSL 2022 teams with partial and complete availability. Despite clashing with Bangladesh Premier League, PSL has managed to sign high profile overseas cricketers namely Jason Roy, Rashid Khan, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan and many others.

Other than the National Stadium in Karachi, Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore will host PSL 2022 as only two venues have been shortlisted owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pakistan Super League 2022 All Teams Squads and Player List

Quetta Gladiators

Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), James Vince, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Jason Roy, James Faulkner, Umar Akmal, Sohail Tanvir, Ben Duckett, Khurram Shehzad, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Muhammad Ashar Qureshi, Noor Ahmad, Ahsan Ali, Luke Wood.

Peshawar Zalmi

Wahab Riaz (c), Hazratullah Zazai, Matt Parkinson, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Usman Qadir, Pat Brown, Hussain Talat, Salman Irshad, Arshad Iqbal, Sameen Gul, Kamran Akmal, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Sirajuddin, Arish Ali Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Haris, Muhammad Umer, Sohail Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, Ammad Butt.

Pakistan here i come 💞🙏

Really excited to be apart of the champion team @PeshawarZalmi Once again very happy to join the high competitive event @thePSLt20 🔥✨ #HBLPSL pic.twitter.com/maHhTS3de3 — Ruthless Rutherford (@SRutherford_50) January 26, 2022

Lahore Qalandars

Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, David Wiese, Abdullah Shafique, Ben Dunk, Mathew Potts, Kamran Ghulam, Dean Foxcroft, Sohail Akhtar, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ahmed Danyal, Zaman Khan, Maaz Khan, Samit Patel, Syed Faridoun, Imran Randhawa, Akif Javed.

Islamabad United

Shadab Khan (c), Colin Munro, Hasan Ali, Asif Ali, Marchant de Lange, Faheem Ashraf, Alex Hales, Muhammad Wasim Jnr, Azam Khan, Muhammad Akhlaq, Adam Lyth, Danish Aziz, Zafar Gohar, Paul Stirling, Mubasir Khan, Mohammad Hurriara, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Athar Mahmood, Musa Khan, Zahir Khan.

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Tim David, Rilee Rossouw, Johnson Charles, Imran Tahir, Sohaib Maqsood, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Rumman Raees, Asif Afridi, Anwar Ali, Dominic Drakes, Imran Khan Snr, Abbas Afridi, Amir Azmat, Blessing Muzarabani, Ihsanullah, David Willey, Rizwan Hussain.

Karachi Kings

Babar Azam (c), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Amir, Joe Clarke, Sharjeel Khan, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Ilyas, Chris Jordan, Lewis Gregory, Umaid Asif, Ian Cockbain, Rohail Nazir, Muhammad Imran, Faisal Akram, Qasim Akram, Talha Ahsan, Tom Lammonby.