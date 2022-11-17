“Pakistan team mai meri jaga na le jaye”: Shadab Khan gives heartfelt reaction to Sarfaraz Khan and his son’s leg-spin bowling skills

Apart from their skills and quality, the Pakistani limited Overs side players seem to share a special bond and excellent camaraderie amongst themselves, as was visible across social media during their unforgettable journey in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Found this best ever edit on insta pic.twitter.com/A8SJ7caZpe — tea. (@chaii_rusk) November 15, 2022

Taking it a step forward was Pakistan’s leg-spinner and explosive batter Shadab Khan, who on Thursday, replied to a certain Twitter post from his former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, which is melting the hearts of Pakistani fans across social media.

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s five-year-old son Abdullah, who is quite fond of playing the sport as well, is yet again the centre of attraction during the exchange of heartfelt reactions from both these Pakistani cricketers.

Sarfaraz initially posted a video of his son bowling leg-spin at him, with the former having his wicket-keeping gloves on during the innings break of a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Match at Karachi.

The 35-year-old had tagged Shadab Khan to the video, telling him to check his (Sarfaraz’s) son’s bowling.

Shadab Khan gives heartfelt reaction to Sarfaraz Ahmed

Shadab replied his former skipper in the most endearing manner, by stating that Abdullah has not only taken his place in Sarfaraz’s heart, but might also replace him in the Pakistan team as well.

“Abdullah ne pehle saifi bhai ke dil mai meri jaga le li ab Pakistan team mai meri jaga na le jaye (First Abdullah replaced me in Sarfaraz’s heart. Now, I hope he doesn’t replace me in the Pakistan team),” remarked Shadab.

Abdullah ne pehle saifi bhai ke dil mai meri jaga le li ab Pakistan team mai meri jaga na le jaye @SarfarazA_54 https://t.co/mRFhsnT5aC — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) November 17, 2022

Sarfaraz then replied, “Hahaha aisa nahe hone wala. Aap aur abdullah dono dil me sath aye the aur hamesha rahen Ge ❤️ (That wouldn’t happen. Both you and Abdullah had made a special place in my heart at the same time, and will always do).”

Replying to which Shadab typed, “Always love u saifi bhai. Thank u for everything kaptaan (Love you Saifi brother. Thank you for everything captain).

Always love u saifi bhai. Thank u for everything kaptaan. — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) November 17, 2022

Five-year-old Abdullah can bowl with an almost identical action as Shadab, and in fact admires the leg-spinner as well.

Better version is here @76Shadabkhan bhai, apki jaga khatre mai hai😜😜 pic.twitter.com/5CkgT9vERS — muzamilasif (@muzamilasif4) November 17, 2022

As for Shadab, the 24-year-old had made his T20I debut against West Indies under then Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed himself, in 2017.

With excellent bowling figures of 4-0-7-3 on his debut game itself in Bridgetown, Shadab had earned the ‘Player of the Match’ award.