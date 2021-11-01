Pakistan vs Namibia T20 Head to Head Records | PAK vs NAM T20I Stats | Abu Dhabi T20I

Pakistan vs Namibia T20 Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the PAK vs NAM T20 World Cup match.

The 31st match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played between Pakistan and Namibia in Abu Dhabi tomorrow. It will be the second time in this tournament that Abu Dhabi will be hosting a couple of matches on the same day.

In the three matches that Pakistan have played so far, three consecutive victories have put them at the top of the points table in Group 2. Second-best team in this World Cup till now, Babar Azam and his men shouldn’t find it difficult to extend their winning streak.

Namibia, on the other hand, have won and lost a match each to be at the fourth position (a position above India) on the points table. Defeating an in-form Pakistan unit in an almost improbable task for Namibia. Having said that, they can always take inspiration from their incredible run in this tournament to put on display healthy competition tomorrow.

Pakistan vs Namibia T20 Head to Head Records

As has been the case twice before in this World Cup, Pakistan and Namibia will be playing their first-ever T20I on Tuesday. Hence, it goes without saying that there are no head-to-head records available for this match.

It is worth mentioning that only international match between Pakistan and Namibia had been played during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2003 in Kimberley. No player from that Pakistani Playing XI is part of their current squad for 2021 T20 World Cup.

Team Pakistan had an extensive nets and training session at the ICC Academy, a day ahead of their #T20WorldCup clash against Namibia in Abu Dhabi.#WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/l7aYdZO0Ri — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 1, 2021

As far as playing at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium is concerned, Pakistan have won six and lost three out of their nine T20Is at this venue. Namibia, on the other hand, have won and lost a couple of T20Is each here.