Pat Cummins News: Steve Smith to lead Australia in Ashes 2021-22 Adelaide Test; Michael Neser to debut

Pat Cummins News: Cummins will not play the Adelaide test after being in close contact with Covid-19 positive person; Steve Smith to lead.

Australian captain Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the 2nd Ashes 2021-22 test. Pat Cummins came in close contact with a Covid-19 patient on Wednesday. He went to a restaurant with Harry Conway, where he became a close contact. Both Cummins and Conway have returned negative results, and they will now need to do isolation of seven days. SA Health has confirmed that Cummins and Conway are close contacts.

Cricket Australia have confirmed that Cummins did not break any security protocol, and he will be available to lead the side in the MCG Test. Cummins has immediately started his isolation after the news.

Pat Cummins News: Steve Smith to lead; Michael Neser to Debut

It is now confirmed that Steve Smith will lead the side in Cummins’ absence. Steve Smith was sacked as Australian captain after the sandpaper gate and was banned from cricket. Michael Neser will also finally make his debut after a long wait. Jhye Richardson defeated Neser to replace Hazlewood, but Neser will now get his chance.

Australia’s bowling will definitely be weakened without the presence of Cummins and Hazlewood. Mitchell Starc is the highest wicket-taker with pink-ball, whereas Lyon is the best spinner. Both of them will now be the leader of the bowling. In the Sheffield Shield this season, Richardson has scalped 23 wickets in four games, whereas Neser managed to scalp just three in two games. Although, Michael Neser took a fifer in the recent four-day game against the English lions.

Gutted to miss this Test but really excited to see Neser finally get his chance in the baggy green. He has done the hard yards and is a seriously skilful player. Super frustrating but COVID has thrown us all some curve balls over the last couple of years. Will be cheering along! — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) December 16, 2021

After returning to the leadership role, Steve Smith did said that he is now a better human and a better leader as well.

“There will be some negativity from some people about it. I understand that and I get that,” Smith said after his return to the leadership.

“I’m a more rounded individual and in turn I think it’s turned me into a better leader.”

Steve Smith will return as the leader, whereas Travis Head will be his deputee in this game.