Cricket

Why is Pat Cummins not playing today’s 2nd Test between Australia and England in Adelaide?

Why is Pat Cummins not playing today's 2nd Test between Australia and England in Adelaide?
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
Pat Cummins News: Steve Smith to lead Australia in Ashes 2021-22 Adelaide Test; Michael Neser to debut
Next Article
BBL 2021-22: Perth Scorchers to not play any home BBL 11 game at Optus Stadium due to Covid-19 restrictions
Cricket Latest News
BBL 2021-22: Perth Scorchers to not play any home BBL 11 game at Optus Stadium due to Covid-19 restrictions
BBL 2021-22: Perth Scorchers to not play any home BBL 11 game at Optus Stadium due to Covid-19 restrictions

BBL 2021-22: Perth Scorchers will not play any game in Perth this season due to…