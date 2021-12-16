Why is Pat Cummins not playing today’s 2nd Test between Australia and England in Adelaide?

Pat Cummins not playing: Australia have had to make a couple of forced changes to their Playing XI at the Adelaide Oval today.

During the first day of the second Test of the ongoing Ashes series between Australia and England in Adelaide, Australia captain Steven Smith has won the toss and chose to bat.

“It’s a huge honour [to lead Australia again], obviously. Been a pretty interesting morning, bit been going on. It looks a standard Adelaide day-night pitch with plenty of grass on it,” Smith told Fox Cricket at the toss.

Much like Smith, England captain Joe Root also wanted to bat first at the Adelaide Oval today. England, who had made a change to their 12-member squad for this Test, have made another two to their Playing XI. Having left out spinner Jack Leach for this match, the visitors will take the field with a five-member pace attack.

Never been a fan of 5 seamers .. !! Plus have always felt in Adelaide it’s a venue as well as Sydney where Spin plays a big role .. #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 16, 2021

“We would have batted. It looks a good surface but we get a new pink ball in our hand early. Great for Stuart [Broad] to come in and make that milestone of 150 Tests. Jack Leach misses out. It’s a brave call but we hope the seamers can make use of the conditions,” Root told Fox Cricket at the toss announcing the individual comebacks of veteran pacer-duo of James Anderson and Broad.

Why is Pat Cummins not playing pink-ball Ashes Test vs England?

The startling news which had come out this morning was around Australia captain Pat Cummins missing this day-night Test after being a close contact of a COVID-19 patient. It was during a restaurant visit in Adelaide with his brother and Adelaide Strikers fast bowler Harry Conway that a positive COVID-19 case was sitting on the table next to Cummins’.

“Feel for Patty [Pat Cummins] missing this game, but I’ll try and lead on the way he started last week, and hopefully we can have a really good week. Cummins and [Josh] Hazlewood [injury] are obviously big losses for us. They’re world class bowlers. But we’re excited to see what Jhye [Richardson] and Michael Neser can do.”

Michael Neser stats

Having played a couple of ODIs more than three years ago, 31-year old Neser will be making his Test debut today. Been with the Australian Test squad for the last two years or so, Neser is a consistent performer in the Sheffield Shield picking 236 wickets in 70 first-class matches at an average and strike rate of 24.47 and 51.6 respectively.

Steve Smith captaincy record

Smith, who was appointed as Australia’s Test vice-captain most recently, is leading for the first time since the Cape Town Ball Tampering scandal in 2018. Batter Travis Head, who has been Australia’s designated vice-captain in the past as well, will be Smith’s deputy in this match.

In 34 Tests as an Australian captain, Smith has scored 3,659 runs at an average of 70.36 including 15 centuries and 13 half-centuries. Under Smith, Australia have won 18 and lost 10 Test matches till date.