Pat Cummins replacement: Why won’t KKR’s Pat Cummins take part in second phase of IPL 2021?

Pat Cummins replacement: The Australian fast bowler won’t take part in the second phase of Indian Premier League 2021.

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins has been replaced at his Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders as he wouldn’t be taking part in the second phase of the 14th season of the tournament scheduled to begin from September 19 in

While a lot of Australian players have opted to skip the remainder of IPL 2021 due to several reasons, Cummins will be missing the cash-rich tournament as he and partner Becky Boston are expecting their first baby in this Spring.

In seven T20s for Knight Riders before the season was brought to a halt earlier this year, Cummins had picked nine wickets at an average of 26.33, an economy rate of 8.83 and a strike rate of 17.88 to be the best bowler for his team. In seven innings with the bat in hand, Cummins had outscored his captain Eoin Morgan scoring 93 runs at a strike rate of 166.07 including a half-century against Chennai Super Kings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Becky Boston 🕊 (@becky_boston)

It was before IPL 2020 that KKR had bought Cummins for a gargantuan price of INR 15.5 crore making him the costliest buy of that auction. In his second stint for Kolkata since then, Cummins has picked 21 wickets in 21 matches at an economy and strike rate of 8.19 and 22.52 respectively.

Pat Cummins replacement

As far as signing a replacement for Cummins is concerned, Kolkata have included New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee into their squad. Part of New Zealand’s ICC T20 World Cup 2021 squad, Southee’s IPL stint in the UAE should prepare him for the world event in the best possible manner.

“We are delighted to have Southee in our ranks. He is a proven match-winner and a welcome addition to the already strong pace attack of KKR. With Cummins being unavailable we wanted to add experience and leadership to our bowling group and Southee is the ideal man for the job,” Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum said in a statement.

Southee, who had made his IPL debut for Chennai Super Kings in 2011, has represented Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore over the years. Returning to the IPL after a couple of years, Southee has picked 28 wickets in 40 matches at an average of 46.18, an economy rate of 8.74 and a strike rate of 31.71.

In addition to reuniting with his former national captain in McCullum at KKR, Southee will also be competing for a spot in the Playing XI with his teammate Lockie Ferguson.