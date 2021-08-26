Cricket

Pat Cummins replacement: Why won’t KKR’s Pat Cummins take part in second phase of IPL 2021?

Pat Cummins replacement: Why won't KKR's Pat Cummins take part in second phase of IPL 2021?
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"1984 NBA Finals were all about Magic Johnson and Larry Bird": How comparisons between the Lakers and Celtics legends reached fever pitch during the 84 showdown
Next Article
“The morning after one played Shaquille O’Neal, you’d be sore from head to toe”: Former NBA Champ explains how The Diesel was the most dominant big man in the league
Latest NBA News
“Stephen Curry hits some of the toughest shots you’ve ever seen”: CJ McCollum gives the Warriors MVP some huge compliments while talking about his shot selections
“Stephen Curry hits some of the toughest shots you’ve ever seen”: CJ McCollum gives the Warriors MVP some huge compliments while talking about his shot selections

Back in 2014, CJ McCollum listed out a few “Elite Guards”. Alongside Chris Paul, James,…