One would ideally expect a bowling allrounder to adhere to the advises of a frontline batter while batting, for very obvious reasons. However, when former India Test captain Anil Kumble decided to act in accordance to the one furnished to him by former India batter Virender Sehwag, it had cost him a wonderful opportunity to not only score his second Test century, but a first on Australian soil.

Sehwag, who was never averse to the idea of reaching milestone by hitting a boundary and believed in playing an aggressive brand of cricket, once wanted Kumble to play with a more or less similar approach during the fourth Test match of India’s tour of Australia 2007/08 at Adelaide.

Known for producing one of the best batting tracks in the country, the Adelaide Oval played like one during the entirety of the Test. With Kumble batting on 87* alongside pacer Ishant Sharma (14) for the last wicket during the first innings, India had already batted out almost the entire afternoon session on Day 2 as well batting first.

Paying Heed To Virender Sehwag’s Advise, Anil Kumble Once Missed Out On 2nd Test Century

The duo had already smashed a half-century partnership, while the scorecard was past the 500-run mark as well. Moreover, while Kumble was batting at a strike rate of mere 42.43, Ishant was striking at 29.16. This period of play was, perhaps itching Sehwag from the dressing room and he sent out a word of advice for Kumble to attack the spinners a tad more.

During an interaction with popular YouTuber Vikram Sathaye around five years ago, Sehwag had revealed how he had simply advised Kumble to play a few shots to the off-spinners, but never knew that the latter would indeed pay heed to his words. Sehwag was responding to Vikram’s question, upon being asked to react on Kumble’s earlier comment blaming him as the reason he’d lost his wicket while batting in the 90s.

“Anil bhai achchi batting karte the. But, kya off-spinner ke aage aise khel sakte ho? To maine sirf unko kaha ki off-spinner ke saamne aap shot laga sakte ho. Mujhe nahi pata tha ki Anil bhai meri sun lenge! Varna hum Anil bhai ki sunte the hamesha [Anil used to bat decently. But, can you keep defending against off-spinners? I just told him that you could play a few more shots against off-spinners. I didn’t know he would really take my advise seriously. In fact, we were the ones who used to obey his commands].”

It is worth of a mention that it was leg-spinner Brad Hogg (and not any off-spinner), who was bowling alongside the pacers in Stuart Clarke and Mitchell Johnson during the overs before Kumble’s dismissal. Also, while the host in the above video claims that he was batting somewhere in his 90s, Kumble was actually dismissed at the score of 87.

What would’ve two Test centuries meant for Anil Kumble?

Anil Kumble had smashed his maiden Test century against England, at The Oval in August 2007. Till date, he remains only one of the three Indian bowlers to have scored an overseas Test ton, with the other two being Ajit Agarkar and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Had he smashed a ton in the aforementioned Test against Australia, he would have become the first batter in the top-10 list of most Test wicket takers in career to have smashed more than one overseas century in the format. One of the five players in the 600+ wickets club, no other bowler still has an overseas century under his name.

Regardless of the records, a Test century in England and Australia for someone with 619 wickets in his career would have been quite a feat anyway.