“You Cannot Let Him Breath”: Maxx Crosby Reveals How to Shut Down Patrick Mahomes & Justin Herbert

One of the biggest rivalries in this league is undoubtedly between the Raiders and the Chiefs. And at the heart of that rivalry lie two brilliant players: Patrick Mahomes and Maxx Crosby. While Patrick is an offensive genius, Crosby has been one of the most ruthless defensive ends the league has seen. Crosby’s tenacious style of defense has always been a source of irritation for the Chiefs’ QB on the field, and the same holds true when facing Chargers QB Justin Herbert.

His disruptive style of defense has the capability of shutting down offensive plays with ease. And recently, on the Games with Names podcast, the star DE revealed his thought process behind shutting down players like Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert.

While chatting with ex-Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, Crosby spoke about his love for being a defensive force on the field. He even revealed how the rivalry between the Chiefs and the Raiders fuels his fire. When he faces off against the Chiefs, Crosby’s main goal is to disrupt the well-crafted offense that the Chiefs have centered around Mahomes.

“When you’re playing a guy like Mahomes, you cannot let him breathe, you know what I mean? You have to be on his a** the whole time,” Crosby said. “Herbert’s the same way; if you give Herbert a little bit of breathing room, he’s going to come back and make a play.”

While it sounds simple, Crosby’s strategy has been very effective. He is one of the few players who has gotten the better of Mahomes occasionally. During their encounters, Mahomes’ well-orchestrated offense gets taken down by Crosby, who is an absolute force of nature on the field.

As per a report from Sports Illustrated, even Andy Heck, the offensive line coach, has spoken about how Crosby is as disruptive as they come. He acknowledged that Crosby’s presence on the field presents a huge challenge to the Chiefs.

Maxx Crosby and His Methods of Preparation

While on the podcast, Edelman pointed out that a lot of defensive ends don’t scope out their competition. He went on to ask Crosby about his thought process for preparing for a game. The defensive end broke down what exactly helps him stay on top of his game.

There is an element of knowing your opponent, which Crosby admitted to. However, he also made it clear that there is more focus on his style of play as compared to his competition. The defensive end firmly believes that his style of play is more important to him. He even watches his own practice film to figure out areas where he can improve. While some might think of this as an unorthodox route of practice, Crosby has been the front-runner for a true defensive rival for Mahomes.

In the past, Crosby has consistently showcased defensive brilliance on the gridiron, no doubt owing to his method of training. With the new season coming up, it will be interesting to see more Crosby-Mahomes competitions on the field.