PBKS squad 2021 IPL Phase 2: How many changes have Punjab Kings made to their squad for IPL 2021?

PBKS squad 2021: Punjab Kings have had to make three changes to their overseas contingent for the remainder of IPL 2021.

In Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, the first phase of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League had witnessed only two teams who played eight league matches.

Contrary to this similarity is these two teams’ position on the points table. While Kings are at the sixth position on the back of winning just three and losing five matches, Capitals are at the top of the ladder after winning six and losing only two matches this season.

Known for their inconsistency, Punjab will have to make amends from the word go in the UAE for a couple of losses in the name of getting the combination right will push in a must-win zone.

The first-ever instance of an IPL season being played in two parts separated by a four-month long gap has taken a toll on Kings’ squad as well resulting in them needing to sign as many as three overseas players for the remainder of the tournament.

The opulent Australian pair of Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith and England batsman Dawid Malan have made way for Australia pacer Nathan Ellis, England spinner Adil Rashid and South Africa batsman Aiden Markram at PBKS.

PBKS squad 2021 IPL

Lokesh Rahul (c & wk), Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Ravi Bishnoi, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Deepak Hooda, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Darshan Nalkande, Ishan Porel, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Adil Rashid, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Aiden Markram, Fabian Allen, Jalaj Saxena, Saurabh Kumar, Utkarsh Singh.

Last 5 matches – L W L W L

Next match – September 21, vs Rajasthan Royals in Dubai

Highest run-scorer in IPL 2021 – Lokesh Rahul (331)

Highest run-scorer in IPL 2021 – Mohammed Shami (8)