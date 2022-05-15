PBKS vs DC DY Patil Stadium pitch report today IPL match: DY Patil Sports Academy pitch batting or bowling 2022

PBKS vs DC DY Patil Stadium pitch report today IPL match: DY Patil in Navi Mumbai will host the game between Delhi and Punjab.

Punjab Kings will take on Delhi Capitals in the 64th league match of the Indian Premier League 2022. The match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Both Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals have won six of their 12 games in the tournament so far, and they are in the race for the playoffs. A win for any of them will definitely increase their chances to qualify in the top-4 of the tournament.

David Warner has been the best batter of the side this season with 427 runs, whereas Kuldeep Yadav has been their best bowler. For Punjab Kings, Shikhar Dhawan has been the best batter of the side and Kagiso Rabada is the best bowler of the side.

DY Patil Stadium has hosted a total of 17 IPL 2022 games so far. Out of 17 games, nine teams have won while chasing, whereas the score has been defended eight times. The average 1st innings score this season at this ground has been 166 runs.

The pitch has been decent for batting in the tournament, but sometimes it has been seen that the pitch is getting slower in the second innings. In all the four venues this season, this ground has been the toughest in terms of batting due to its variable bounce and nature.

The spinners have been getting some visible help on this ground. In the middle overs, it has been very difficult to hit the spinners as they are getting a lot of grip from the wicket. The slower balls of the pacer are also getting stuck on the surface.

One side of the boundary is quite long on this ground (78 metres), whereas one side of the boundary is just 64 metres. The spinners generally take the advantage of the longer delivery on this ground. Being a night game, both teams would want to bowl first considering the dew factor.