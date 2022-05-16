Will Prithvi Shaw play today: Prithvi Shaw injury update for Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2022 match

Will Prithvi Shaw play today: Delhi’s opener Prithvi Shaw has been missing the games of the Delhi Capitals due to a high fever.

Punjab Kings will take on Delhi Capitals in the 64th league game of the Indian Premier League. The match will be played at the Dy Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Both teams have won six of their 12 games in the tournament so far, and if they want to reach the magic number of 16 points, these teams have to win both of their games. Delhi and Punjab have some incredible T20 players in their ranks, and this can be an exciting game to watch out for.

Will Prithvi Shaw play today

Prithvi Shaw has missed the last three games of the Delhi Capitals due to typhoid. He was admitted to the hospital as well in between, and he himself posted a picture of him in the hospital on social media. He has now been discharged from the hospital and is currently isolated.

Shaw has scored 259 runs at a strike rate of 159.87, and he has been an integral part of the Delhi Capitals’ opening lineup. He has given some really aggressive starts for Delhi Capitals at the top, and the duo of him and Warner have the ability to blast any bowling lineup of the tournament.

Shane Watson, assistant coach of the Delhi Capitals recently said on the Grade Cricketer that he does not expect Prithvi Shaw to recover before the playoffs of the tournament. Delhi Capitals have still got a couple of games before the playoffs of the tournament.

OFFICIAL UPDATE: Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw has been discharged from the hospital where he was being treated for a bout of typhoid. Shaw has returned to the team hotel where he is currently recuperating, while being monitored by the DC medical team. pic.twitter.com/EMJ5NACqpP — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) May 15, 2022

“It’s not looking great for him to be available for the last couple of games, which is a big shame because he is an incredibly skillful young batter taking the best bowlers in the world down a lot of the time,” Shane Watson told the Grade Cricketer on Thursday.

Prithvi Shaw made his debut for Delhi in 2018, and he has been an integral part of the side since then. Delhi Capitals retained Shaw ahead of the IPL 2022 auction as well.