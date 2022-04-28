PBKS vs LSG MCA Stadium pitch report 2022: Punjab vs Lucknow Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium pitch report

PBKS vs LSG MCA Stadium pitch report 2022: The venue will host its tenth match of the ongoing 15th season of the league.

The 42nd match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

The LSG have had a decent enough start to their maiden season in the marquee league as they have managed to stay in the top-4 of the points table with some impressive performances so far. With 5 wins out of 8 matches, they currently hold on to the 4th spot in the table.

The PBSK, on the other hand, despite some big names in the line-up, have had an on-off run so far with some inconsistent performances from both their batters and the bowlers.

With 4 wins and as many losses, they are presently placed at the 6th spot in the points table.

Both the teams, however, are high on confidence after impressive victories during their previous respective matches.

While Punjab would play their third match at the MCA Stadium, Lucknow are set to play their first match of the IPL season at this venue.

PBKS vs LSG MCA Stadium pitch report 2022

Made up of the Black soil, the pitches across this stadium in Pune will assist the spinners throughout the length of the tournament.

Moreover, with the matches being played on the used pitches, expect the ball to grip a bit with some uneven bounce also on offer.

Having said that, the groundsmen have made sure to leave plenty of grass on the pitches, to provide some assistance to the pacers and the batters as well especially with the hard, new ball.

So far, against the expectations, the pitches at the MCA stadium have assisted the batters as the venue has witnessed some high scoring games in the season so far.

However, the nature of the pitch is likely to be more bowling friendly as they would keep tiring and become abrasive too with each successive match.

Expect score in the vicinity of the 160-run mark as good enough total after batting first at this venue.