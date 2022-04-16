PBKS vs SRH pitch report tomorrow IPL match: DY Patil Stadium pitch report for Punjab vs Hyderabad 2022 IPL match

PBKS vs SRH pitch report tomorrow IPL match: Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face off in an all-important game.

Punjab Kings will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the league game of IPL 2022. Both teams have won three of their five games in the tournament, and this can be a close game to watch out for.

Sunrisers Hyderabad started the tournament with consecutive losses, but they have now won two games on the trot. Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians in their last game, and they also have some star players in their ranks.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Washington Sundar will miss this game as well due to his injury. For Punjab Kings, they don’t have any injury issues so far. The match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

DY Patil Stadium has hosted a total of nine IPL 2022 games so far. Out of nine games, four teams have won while chasing, whereas the score has been defended five times. The average 1st innings score this season at this ground has been 174 runs.

The overall average T20 1st innings score at the DY Patil Stadium is 152 runs. So, it is evident that the dimensions of the ground have helped the bowlers in the past as well. Kuldeep Yadav also said that the dimensions at the DY Patil Stadium favour the spinners on this ground.

This is one of the grounds where the defending teams have won more games than the chasing teams. If a team can score a reasonable total, there is a good cushion to the bowlers. Chennai Super Kings have scored the highest score at this ground this season. They scored 216 runs against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The lowest score here has been registered by Kolkata Knight Riders, where they scored 128 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore. In the last few games, the batters have dominated the proceedings.