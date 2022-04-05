“Pehla ball chakka de isko”: Virat Kohli’s advice to Ishan Kishan facing Jofra Archer on T20I debut

Ishan Kishan made his T20I debut against England in 2021, and Virat Kohli gave him advice on how to play Jofra Archer.

Ishan Kishan is having a brilliant IPL 2022 campaign, where he has scored two half-centuries in two games. He has been the best batter of the side this season so far.

The southpaw recently appeared in the show “Breakfast with Champions” with Gaurav Kapoor, where he shared quite a few interesting topics such as Rohit Sharma’s abusing and MS Dhoni’s mind games.

Ishan Kishan reveals Virat Kohli’s advice on T20I debut

Ishan Kishan also revealed the conversation he had with Virat Kohli on his T20I debut against England. Kishan made his T20I debut in the 2nd T20I of the five-game series against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India was batting first in the game, and they went on with a new opening pair of KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan.

KL Rahul got out on a duck on the last ball of the first over to Sam Curran. Ishan Kishan was joined by Virat Kohli in the middle, who came in to bat at number three. Ishan was set to play his first ball in international cricket, and the bowler was Jofra Archer.

Kishan revealed that Virat Kohli asked him to hit a six to Jofra Archer on his very first ball. Ishan said that he was a Lil surprised as the bowler was Jofra Archer. The southpaw could hit a six, but he scored a boundary on the first ball of his international cricket.

Jofra Archer bowled a relatively easy ball on Ishan’s pad, and Ishan just calmly pushed it towards fine leg for a boundary. Ishan eventually scored 56 runs in just 32 balls at a strike-rate of 175.00, courtesy of four sixes and five boundaries.

He was also awarded the Man of the Match award for his terrific performance in the game.