Peshawar Zalmi PSL playoffs chances: Can Peshawar Zalmi replace Lahore Qalandars in PSL 7 points table?

Peshawar Zalmi PSL playoffs chances: Peshawar Zalmi have qualified for the PSL 2022 playoffs, but they are aiming to be in top-2 spots.

The Pakistan Super League has reached its business end. There is one league game left between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi. The four playoffs teams are fixed as well. Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi, and Islamabad United have qualified for the playoffs of the tournament.

Fakhar Zaman has dominated the batting charts of the tournament so far. He is the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 521 runs. Zaman has scored one century and six half-centuries in nine innings. Multan Sultans opening batters Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood are the other two batters among the Top three run-scorers of PSL 7.

The evergreen Shoaib Malik has scored 314 runs at a strike-rate of 142.08 for the Zalmis. He is at the fifth position among the highest run-scorers in PSL 2022. Karachi Kings have struggled in the tournament but captain Babar Azam still makes the Top Five.

The spinners have dominated the wicket-taking charts of the tournament. Shadab Khan is currently the highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 17 wickets. Imran Tahir and Khushdil Shah are at the second and third positions with 16 and 15 PSL 7 wickets to their name respectively.

Shaheen Afridi, Zaman Khan, and Naseem Shah have all picked 14 wickets each in the tournament.

Peshawar Zalmi PSL playoffs chances

Lahore Qalandars will take on Peshawar Zalmi in the last league game of the PSL 2022 season. Both teams have qualified for the playoffs, but the top-2 places are up for grabs. The two teams at the top will get two opportunities to qualify for the finals.

Multan Sultans have cemented their place, whereas the other top-2 spot will be between Lahore & Peshawar. Lahore Qalandars currently have 12 points and a NRR of +0.852, whereas Peshawar Zalmi are at 10 points with a NRR of -0.381. If Peshawar wins this game, then they will equal Lahore on the points table.

Although, the difference between the net run-rate is huge, and it is almost fixed that the Lahore Qalandars will finish in the top two.