Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Head to Head Record | PZ vs IU PSL stats | PSL 2022 Match 5

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the fifth match of PSL 2022.

The fifth match of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League will be played between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United in Karachi as part of the second double-header of this season today.

Having sealed a tough chase against Quetta Gladiators the other day, Zalmi have commenced their PSL 2022 journey on a winning note. In the head-to-head record against Islamabad United, PZ have emerged as the better team although by a slight margin but would want to increase the same at the National Stadium on a Sunday afternoon.

Islamabad United, on the other hand, will be playing their season opener against Peshawar. Readers must note that United had been knocked out of PSL 2021 Eliminator 2 by Zalmi.

Chal aa ja phir baazi khelein is dafa, dikha de jazba jis tarhan har Dafa. #TrophyIdherRakh @isbunited ka naya anthem: https://t.co/gW9LSwmPFE https://t.co/xzO0AnFwrP — Faheem Ashraf رانا فہیم اشرف (@iFaheemAshraf) January 29, 2022

Chasing a 175-run target at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi seven months ago, Peshawar had sealed the chase in just the 17th over. A match-winning 126-run partnership for the second wicket between Hazratullah Zazai (66) and James Vince (55*) was followed by veteran batter Shoaib Malik scoring 32* (10) with the help of five fours and a six.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Head to Head

Total number of matches played: 16

Matches won by PZ: 8

Matches won by IU: 7

Matches played in Pakistan: 5 (PZ 3, IU 1)

Matches played at the National Stadium: 3 (PZ 2, IU 1)

PZ average score against IU: 159

IU average score against PZ: 165

Most runs for PZ: 447 (Kamran Akmal)

Most runs for IU: 187 (Asif Ali)

Most wickets for PZ: 23 (Wahab Riaz)

Most wickets for IU: 10 (Shadab Khan)

Most catches for PZ: 11 (Kamran Akmal)

Most catches for IU: 6 (Faheem Ashraf)