“Pity Temba is unwell”: Dale Steyn sympathizes with Temba Bavuma for missing batting opportunity in 2nd ODI at JSCA International Stadium Complex

Dixit Bhargav
|Sun Oct 09 2022

Dale Steyn sympathizes with Temba Bavuma: The former South African pacer wanted the current captain to bat in the ongoing match.

A 129-ball 129-run third-wicket partnership between Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram has put South Africa in a commanding position in the ongoing second ODI against India in Ranchi.

Captain Keshav Maharaj’s decision to bat first after winning the toss had resulted in South Africa losing opening batters Quinton de Kock (5) and Janneman Malan (25) inside the first powerplay.

Playing his first match of the tour, Hendricks made the most of an opportunity to bat scoring 74 (76) with the help of nine fours and a six. Hendricks’ first ODI half-century against and in India is also his first one in 2022.

Markram, who is currently in the middle of another partnership with David Miller, overcome his struggles against spin to score his fifth ODI half-century, third away from home and at No. 4, second this year and first against and in India today.

Dale Steyn sympathizes with Temba Bavuma for missing batting opportunity in 2nd ODI at JSCA International Stadium Complex

Having witnessed the likes of Hendricks and Markram playing strokes effortlessly, former South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn sympathized with captain Temba Bavuma for missing an opportunity to bat on a batting-friendly surface at the JSCA International Stadium Complex.

For the unversed, both Bavuma and spinner Tabraiz Shamsi aren’t playing this match due to being unwell. Bavuma, who has returned with four single-digit scores on the tour thus far, would’ve really enjoyed batting first on this pitch. Referring to this pitch, Steyn believes Bavuma to have missed a significant opportunity.

Despite being the white-ball captain, there is no hiding to the fact that Bavuma’s place in South Africa’s T20I squad is debatable. A T20I strike rate of 116.49 has started to become a concern among South African fans. Bavuma, who opens the batting in the shortest format, is said to be not contributing in the powerplay in accordance to modern-day standards.

Dixit Bhargav

Born and brought up in Pathankot, Dixit Bhargav is an engineering and management graduate who is currently into his fifth year at The SportsRush. When not watching cricket, he is mostly found in a cinema hall watching a Punjabi movie.

