Player of the Series Women’s World Cup: Who was awarded Player of the Series in ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2022?

Player of the Series Women’s World Cup: The ICC Women’s World Cup came to an end with the final between Australia and England.

New Zealand was set to host the ICC Women’s World Cup in 2021, but it was postponed to 2022 due to the Covid pandemic. The defending champions England Women were up against Australia Women in the final of the tournament. England Women started the tournament on a rough note, whereas Australians were the favourites to win the trophy from the start.

England won the toss and opted to bowl in the finals, but the decision backfired for them. The opening Aussie duo of Alyssa Healy and Rachael Haynes combined 160 runs for the first wicket. Alyssa Heally managed to score 170 runs in just 138 balls to score her second consecutive century of the world cup.

England got the target of 357 runs, but they managed to score just 285 runs. Nat Sciver scored a brilliant century, but the rest of the batters failed.

Alyssa Healy won the Player of the Tournament award of the ICC Women’s World Cup. Healy finished as the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 509 runs at 56.56. She scored a century in both semi-final and final of the tournament.

There were some other good contenders for the award as well. Rachael Haynes also batted really well in the tournament, and she was the reason behind most of Australia’s wins in the league stages. She finished as the 2nd highest run-scorer of the tournament with 497 runs at 62.12. Haynes scored a century in the very first game of the tournament.

Alyssa Healy is Player of the Final AND Player of the Tournament! Legend #CWC22 — Australian Women’s Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) April 3, 2022

South Africa could not pass the semi-final stages, but young batter Laura Wolvaardt proved her absolute class in the tournament. Nat Sciver runs 436 runs in the tournament at an average of 72.66, courtesy of two centuries and one half-century.

In terms of the bowling department, England’s spinner Sophie Ecclestone finished as the highest wicket-taker with 21 wickets. South Africa’s trio of Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, and Ayabonga Khaka also proved their class with the bowl.