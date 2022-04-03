All ICC Women’s World Cup winners list: Which team has won most Women’s ODI World Cup?

All ICC Women’s World Cup winners list: The SportsRush brings you the list of the ICC Women’s World Cup winners.

ICC Women’s World Cup started in 1973, two years before the ICC Men’s World Cup. England Women won the title by defeating Australia in the first-ever world cup played. The last Women’s World Cup was played in 2017, where England won the title. New Zealand was set to host the World Cup in 2021, but it was postponed to 2022 due to the Covid pandemic.

India’s Jhulan Goswami is the highest wicket-taker of World Cup history with 43 wickets, whereas Australia’s batter Debbie Hockley is the highest run-scorer with 1501 runs.

All ICC Women’s World Cup winners list

Australia Women and England Women have dominated the Women’s World Cup-winning charts. A total of 11 world cups have been played so far, and Australia & England have combined for 10 titles between them. New Zealand Women have won the trophy once.

The first tournament was played in 1973, where England defeated Australia to win the crown. Australia is the most successful team with six trophies, whereas England is the 2nd most successful with four trophies. Apart from winning, Australia and England have been the finalists in most of the years as well.

New Zealand Women have reached the finals four times in their history. West Indies and India have also come close, but they could not cross the final hurdle. India lost in the finals of 2005 & 2017, whereas West Indies lost the final in 2013.

