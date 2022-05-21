Playoffs meaning in IPL: Which 4 teams qualify in IPL 2022?

Playoffs meaning in IPL: A five-wicket defeat against the Mumbai Indians have knocked Delhi Capitals out of the IPL 2022 playoffs.

During the 69th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the Mumbai Indians have defeated the Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets, to knock the latter out of the race towards the playoffs.

En route the target of 160 runs on what what as sluggish track to bat on, MI, courtesy of useful contributions from Ishan Kishan (48 off 35), Dewald Brevis (37 off 33), and most importantly Tim David (34 off 11) lower down the order, made sure that they chased the target down with five deliveries to spare.

The win has not only ended MI’s campaign on a high and a winning note, but has brought about the celebratory mood out of the millions RCB fans, as they are the one who seal the final playoffs berth, with the top-3 spots already sealed.

Playoffs meaning in IPL

Despite a total of ten teams participating this season, a total of only four teams, alike the previous season made it through to the playoffs.

The playoffs in IPL refers to the final round of matches between the top-4 sides at the end of the league stage. While the top side finished the league stage with 20 points, the fourth placed team finished the same with 16 points under their belt.

Which 4 teams qualify in IPL 2022?

Winnings 10 league matches out of 14, the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) ended the league stage at the top of the points table with 20 points.

Placed second are the Rajasthan Royals (RR), who booked the spot by defeating the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last league match. They managed to win 9 matches out of 14, and collected 18 points to get two shots for making it through to the grand finale.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), playing their maiden IPL season akin the GT, had to take the third place despite garnering 18 points as well. A slightly poor Net Run Rate (+0.251) than RR’s (+0.298) meant that they would now have to play the ‘Eliminator’ tie.

LSG would lock horns against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ‘Eliminator’. The third and fourth placed sides would have to win three matches on the trot to lift the IPL title.

