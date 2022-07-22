Port of Spain cricket ground weather: Queen’s Park Oval weather forecast in Port of Spain 1st ODI IND vs WI

Port of Spain cricket ground weather: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for the first WI vs IND ODI.

During the first ODI of the ongoing India’s tour of West Indies in Port of Spain, India opening batters Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill have put together a 119-run partnership to put forward a strong start after being put in to bat first by West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran.

Opening the batting together for the second time in international cricket, Dhawan and Gill didn’t let the Indian fans miss regular captain Rohit Sharma at the top of the order.

More fluent and attacking of the two, Gill got his timing right from the word go, literally. Among the boundaries without needing to get his eye in, Gill made the most of an outstanding start by registering a maiden ODI half-century in only his fourth match. While the 22-year old batter would be gutted to become victim of a casual run-out, he played exceedingly well for his 64 (53) comprising of six fours and two sixes.

Maiden 5️⃣0️⃣ in ODI cricket 🔥🙌🤩 Gill bhai, what a high quality knock already 💙#WIvIND | @ShubmanGill — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) July 22, 2022

Not that Dhawan hasn’t played eye-catching shots but him being outplayed by his opening partner snatched the limelight off him. That being said, the stand-in Indian captain has also brought up an assured 36th ODI half-century.

Port of Spain cricket ground weather

The first 90 minutes or so have been conducive for uninterrupted action at Queen’s Park Oval to the extent that there have been impressions of a hot and sunny day.

Having said that, AccuWeather doesn’t rule out the possibility of rain playing spoilsport as the match progresses. While the temperature will remain in the early 30s, rain probability around 40% could witness a brief interruption or two. However, the same shouldn’t be a threat as far as players completing this match is concerned.

Queen’s Park Oval weather today hourly

12:00 PM – 32 degree (Rain Probability – 47%).

01:00 PM – 32 degree (Rain Probability – 37%).

02:00 PM – 32 degree (Rain Probability – 47%).

03:00 PM – 31 degree (Rain Probability – 37%).

04:00 PM – 31 degree (Rain Probability – 33%).

05:00 PM – 30 degree (Rain Probability – 33%).

06:00 PM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 23%).