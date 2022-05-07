“Powell in Towel”: Rovman Powell reveals hilarious incident of losing all his stuff on his arrival in Mumbai for IPL 2022

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Rovman Powell did a podcast with Delhi Capitals where he shared a hilarious incident about his IPL 2022 arrival.

West Indies all-rounder Rovman Powell has made his name in the hearts of Delhi Capitals fans after his incredible innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The hard-hitter from Jamaica has the reputation of scoring quick runs and his muscling power, it was all on the display against the SRH.

Rovman Powell was bought by Delhi Capitals for a price of INR 2.80 crores in the IPL 2022 auction. He already has expressed his desire to hit the biggest six of the Indian Premier League history. Powell has scored 2068 T20 runs, courtesy of one century and eight half-centuries.

Powell was a part of Kolkata Knight Riders in the past, but he was a bench-warmer. This is his first IPL season as a regular player for any of the franchises.

Rovman Powell shares hilarious IPL 2022 arrival incident

Rovman Powell shared an interesting incident in the latest Delhi Capitals podcast. Powell revealed that when he reached the Mumbai airport, he found out that all of his belongings are missing including his personal stuff and the kitbags as well.

Powell said that when he reached the hotel, he removed his clothes as he was wearing them for the last two days, and he was forced to be in his towel for the whole quarantine period. He laughs that whenever someone used to knock, he just used to hide behind his door.

“I came on a flight from Qatar and when I landed in Mumbai, they told me that my suitcases and gear bags were missing,” Powell said.

“When I came to the hotel, I took my clothes off because I was travelling for the last two days.”

“I took shower and was in my towel for the next two to three days.”

“When anybody used to knock on the door, I would just hide behind the door and peek in.”

One of the Delhi Capitals staff joked that “Powell in Towel”, Powell also laughed on the same. He said that some things start like this only and he feels like home with the Delhi Capitals. Rovman Powell lauded the efforts made by Ricky Ponting and the staff to bind all the players from different cultures together.