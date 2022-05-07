Cricket

“Powell in Towel”: Rovman Powell reveals hilarious incident of losing all his stuff on his arrival in Mumbai for IPL 2022

"Powell in Towel": Rovman Powell reveals hilarious incident of losing all his stuff on his arrival in Mumbai for IPL 2022
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Scott Foster as a belated birthday present for Chris Paul in Game 4???": Nick Wright makes an absurd statement after the Point God gets beaten by Luka Doncic and the Mavericks on his birthday
Next Article
"Luka Doncic definitely saw video of CP3 & Devin Booker laughing at him": NBA Twitter explains why Mavericks MVP played in anger while stuffing the stat sheet against Suns
Cricket Latest News
KL Rahul vs KKR IPL record and last 5 innings list: KL Rahul vs Umesh Yadav head to head IPL stats
KL Rahul vs KKR IPL record and last 5 innings list: KL Rahul vs Umesh Yadav head to head IPL stats

KL Rahul vs KKR IPL record and last 5 innings list: KL Rahul would want…