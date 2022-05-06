“I think I can get there”: Rovman Powell aims to hit the biggest six of IPL history

Rovman Powell played a brilliant knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad and he aims to hit the biggest six of IPL history.

Delhi Capitals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 50th league of the Indian Premier League, where the batters of the Capitals were on fire. David Warner and Rovman Powell scored 122 runs in the last nine overs to power Delhi to a strong total.

Warner smashed 92 runs in just 58 balls against his old franchise, whereas Powell smashed 67 runs in just 35 balls. Powell was at his very best and he smashed six sixes in the process. Delhi Capitals bought Rovman Powell for a price of INR 2.8 crores in the auction.

Rovman Powell aims to hit the biggest six of IPL history

Delhi Capitals’ Rovman Powell has said that he is confident about breaking the record of Liam Livingstone’s 117 metre six this season. Liam Livingstone smashed a 117 metre six against Gujarat Titans, which is the biggest of this tournament.

Powell is not only aiming to break the record of Liam Livingstone, but he wants to hit the biggest six in the history of the Indian Premier League. He revealed that he said to Mandeep that he will hit the ball close to 130 metres.

“I think I can get there, I even said yesterday to Mandeep that I am going to hit the ball close to 130m. Let’s see how it goes!” Rovman Powell told IPLT20.com.

Albie Morkel has smashed the longest six in the IPL history, where he smashed Pragyan Ojha for a 125 metre six in the first season of the IPL 2008 while playing for Chennai Super Kings. Powell said that he has a strong core, and he can easily hit big sixes.

“The key is to not try and overhit the ball. My core is strong and then, on good wickets, I can swing through the line, and hit the ball across the line. That’s basically what I do. I give myself a chance and use the depth of the crease so that I can get under the balls when they try to bowl full,” Powell added.