“Prasidh Krishna got all the attributes to be very successful in all formats of the game”: Jos Buttler backs his IPL teammate Prasidh Krishan to be an all format bowler for India

Jos Buttler has backed pacer Prasidh Krishna to be successful in all three formats of the game for India in the International circuit.

Rajasthan Royals have started the tournament with a bang. They have started their campaign with two big wins over Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians. Rajasthan Royals have been criticized for their bowling in the past, but they have covered all the bases this season.

The spin duo of R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal has been absolutely brilliant for the side, whereas Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult have been brilliant in the pace department. Rajasthan Royals gave a debut to Navdeep Saini in the last game, and he also scalped a couple of wickets.

In the batting department, the trio of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer has been excellent. Jos Buttler scored the first century of IPL 2022 against Mumbai Indians, whereas Sanju Samson scored a half-century against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The finishing ability of Shimron Hetmyer has been excellent as well for the Royals.

Jos Buttler lauds Prasidh Krishna

The Royals will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Jos Buttler attended the pre-match conference ahead of the game. Buttler had a lot of praise for Prasidh Krishna, and he said that Krishna can be successful in all three formats of the game.

“He [Prasidh Krishna] has some pace in the nets and skills, he’s got all the attributes to be a very successful fast bowler for India in all formats of the game,” Jos Buttler said.

“I see him playing red-ball cricket for India as well.”

Prasidh Krishna was acquired by Rajasthan Royals for a price of INR 10 crores. Krishna has featured for the Indian national team as well, and he has delivered some decent performances. In IPL 2022, he has scalped three wickets in two games so far.

Jos Buttler also talked about the importance of the trio of Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin and Trent Boult. Buttler insists that the experience of those guys is invaluable.

“Their experience is really invaluable. Having those guys is fantastic, we have lots of experience to draw from,” Jos Buttler said.