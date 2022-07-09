Providence Stadium Guyana ODI records: Guyana cricket stadium most runs wickets and highest innings total in ODIs

Providence Stadium Guyana ODI records: Providence Stadium will be hosting an ODI after almost three years tomorrow.

The last leg of Bangladesh’s tour of West Indies 2022 will commence in the form of a three-match ODI series with the first one to be played in Guyana on Sunday. A day contest will be followed by two more ODIs at the same venue in the days to come.

Having hosted a T20I as recent as the day before yesterday, Providence Stadium is gearing up to host an ODI after almost three years. Out of the 22 ODIs played here, West Indies have been part of 16 winning seven and losing eight over the years. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have won two and lost one out of their three ODIs played at this venue.

Not part of the ongoing ICC World Cup Super League, the series still holds a lot of importance for both the teams. West Indies, who haven’t won a bilateral ODI series against Bangladesh in the last eight years, will have eyes on making amends at the earliest. A victory for the hosts tomorrow will end an eight-match losing streak for them against Bangladesh.

As far as the visitors are concerned, they would be even more hungrier to win the ODI series after having lost both the Test and T20I series 2-0. Yet to win a match on this tour, it would be quite embarrassing for Bangladesh if they fail to return home empty-handed.

Providence Stadium Guyana ODI records

Highest ODI run-scorers at Providence Stadium are Shivnarine Chanderpaul (314), Mohammad Hafeez (277), Chris Gayle (252), Tamim Iqbal (222) and Jacques Kallis (184). Below is a list of highest run-scorers in Guyana ODIs among active cricketers:

Batter Matches Runs Highest Average SR 100 50 Tamim Iqbal (BAN) 3 222 130* 111 73.02 1 1 Shimron Hetmyer (WI) 3 177 125 88.5 103.5 1 1 Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 3 162 97 54 73.63 0 2 Babar Azam (PAK) 3 154 125* 77 88 1 0 Shai Hope (WI) 6 147 71 29.4 65.91 0 1

Highest ODI wicket-takers at Providence Stadium are Sunil Narine (12), Dwayne Bravo (11), Jason Holder (10), Shahid Afridi (9) and Charl Langeveldt (8). Below is a list of highest wicket-takers in Guyana ODIs among active cricketers:

Bowler Matches Wickets Average Economy SR Jason Holder (WI) 10 10 35.7 4.68 45.7 Kemar Roach (WI) 5 7 17.57 3.53 29.8 Ashley Nurse (WI) 5 7 32.28 4.52 42.8 Hasan Ali (PAK) 3 6 18.33 5.54 19.8 Shadab Khan (PAK) 3 5 29.8 5.51 32.4

Highest innings total in Guyana ODIs