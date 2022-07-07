Providence Stadium pitch report WI vs BAN 3rd T20: West Indies vs Bangladesh Guyana pitch batting or bowling

Providence Stadium pitch report WI vs BAN 3rd T20: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of WI vs BAN 3rd T20I.

West Indies will take on Bangladesh in the 3rd match of the 3-match T20I series at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The first match was abandoned, whereas the hosts won the 2nd T20I. Bangladesh would want to level the series, whereas the West Indies side would want to win it.

Rovman Powell proved his class in the last match, and he would want to continue in this match as well. The Bangladesh side has some great slow bowlers in their ranks, and they can do well on this ground. The match will start at 11:00 PM IST.

Providence Stadium pitch report WI vs BAN 3rd T20

The Providence Stadium in Guyana will be hosting its first T20I match after a spell of one year. This pitch has not been great for batting, and the bowlers bowling the slower deliveries have excelled on this very ground. With a little slow outfield, the job of the batters is not that easy. However, the smaller boundaries help the case.

A total of 7 T20Is have been played on this ground, where the chasing teams have won four and the defending teams have won three matches. So, this is not a ground where the chasing teams will have a clear advantage. The average 1st innings score at this ground is just 146 runs.

This pitch is on the slower side and playing shots won’t be an easy task. The spinners will get some grip from the wicket, whereas the pacers who can bowl cutters and the slower balls will also generate a lot of help from Guyana’s wicket. Both teams would want to take advantage of the powerplay overs.

In the last match played here between Pakistan and West Indies, Pakistan won the match by 7 runs, where Mohammad Hafeez bowled an incredible spell of 4-1-16-1. Looking at the conditions, batting first won’t be a bad choice on this very wicket.