Providence Stadium pitch report 2nd ODI: WI vs BAN pitch report Providence Stadium Guyana today match

Providence Stadium pitch report 2nd ODI: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the 2nd ODI match between West Indies and Bangladesh.

West Indies will take on Bangladesh in the 2nd ODI of the 3-match ODI series at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Bangladesh won the first ODI, and they would want to win the series, whereas the hosts would want to level it.

The bowlers of Bangladesh were at their best in the last match, and the pitch will again suit their kind of bowling. West Indies’ top-order collapsed in the last match, but they have some able players at the top. This can be an interesting match to watch out for.

Providence Stadium pitch report 2nd ODI

The Providence Stadium is set to host the 2nd continuous ODI match between West Indies and Bangladesh. This track in Guyana will definitely not excite the batters of both teams as batting has always been really tough here due to its slowish nature.

In the last few years, it has been seen that pitch gets slower and slower as the game progresses. The balls grip onto the surface which makes the shot-making way tougher for the batters as compared to any other venue in the world. There is an uneven bounce on the track as well, so the powerplay overs are going to be crucial for both sides.

A total of 22 ODIs have been played on this ground, where the chasing teams have won 9 and the defending teams have won 13 matches. The average 1st innings score at this ground is just 229 runs. The smaller boundaries can go in the favour of the batters, but they have to get the timing right.

Spinners will be handy on this track, whereas the pacers who can bowl the slower deliveries will also enjoy bowling here. This was proved in the first ODI as well, where the hosts managed to score just 149 runs. Looking at the overcast conditions, both sides would want to chase.