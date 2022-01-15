Province Stadium Guyana weather today: What is the weather forecast for IND U19 vs SA U19 World Cup 2022 match?

Province Stadium Guyana weather: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for IND U19 vs SA U19 World Cup match.

After getting delayed due to a wet outfield, the toss for the fourth match of the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 between India U19 and South Africa U19 in Guyana has been won by South Africa who have elected to field first.

While India U19 are coming on the back of winning the ACC U19 Asia Cup held in the UAE just over a couple of of weeks ago, South Africa have spent more time in the Caribbean playing a four-match YODI series against the hosts before this showpiece event.

South Africa have opted to bowl at the Guyana National Stadium. What target will India set for them?

U-19 World Cup 2022 India squad – Yash Dhull (c), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (vc), Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Dinesh Bana (wk), Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Raj Angad Bawa, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, RS Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Vicky Ostwal, Ravikumar, Garv Sangwan.

South Africa U19 World Cup squad – George van Heerden (c), Liam Alder, Matthew Boast, Dewald Brevis, Michael Copeland, Ethan Cunningham, Valentine Kitime, Kwena Maphaka, Gerhard Maree, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Andile Simelane, Jade Smith, Kaden Solomons, Joshua Stephenson, Asakhe Tshaka.

Province Stadium Guyana weather today

While it isn’t raining in Guyana anymore, it wouldn’t be a surprise if this high-profile match further experiences rain interruptions. It is worth mentioning that the weather is expected to be cloudy for most of the day today.

According to AccuWeather, rain probability will climb from around 30% (current time) to 51% by 03:00 PM (local time). The same will again return to around 30% towards the evening.

In such a scenario, a rain-curtailed match is on the cards as rain is expected to pour down at the Province Stadium on Saturday.

Guyana weather hourly

11:00 AM – 29 degree (Cloudy).

12:00 PM – 29 degree (Cloudy).

01:00 PM – 30 degree (Cloudy).

02:00 PM – 29 degree (Mostly Cloudy).

03:00 PM – 29 degree (Thunderstorms).

04:00 PM – 28 degree (Mostly Cloudy).

05:00 PM – 27 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

06:00 PM – 27 degree (Intermittent Clouds).