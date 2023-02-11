HomeSearch

Rishikesh Sharma
|Published 11/02/2023

PSL 8 all team kits 2023: Who is designing Lahore Qalandar kits this year?

Lahore Qalandars kit launch ceremony. Photo Credits: Lahore Qalandars Twitter

The 2023 edition of the Pakistan Super League is around the corner, and Pakistan is getting ready to host the mega event. All the teams have started their practice sessions, but they are still waiting for the majority of their overseas players who are busy with other T20 assignments around the world.

Lahore Qalandars will take on Multan Sultans in the opening match of the tournament, and it is the replay of last year’s final. Shaheen Afridi will be leading the Lahore Qalandars, and he will be making his return after injury. Multan Sultans have been one of the most consistent teams in the tournament.

Lahore’s Fakhar Zaman was the highest run-scorer of the tournament last season, where he scored 588 runs at 45.23 with the help of 1 century and 7 half-centuries. Afridi was the highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 20 wickets. The Qalandars dominated in every prospect last season.

The tournament will be played across four cities in Pakistan i.e. Multan, Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host all the playoff games of the season.

PSL 8 all team kits 2023

Lahore Qalandars new kit 2023

Lahore Qalandar’s captain Shaheen Afridi has designed the kit of the side this time around. There are two versions of the kit i.e. green and red. The green colour represents Pakistan and it’s life, whereas the red colour represents love and passion. The map of Lahore is also printed on the kit.

Islamabad United new kit 2023

Peshawar Zalmi new kit 2023

Karachi Kings new kit 2023

Mutlan Sultans new kit 2023

Quetta Gladiators new kit 2023

