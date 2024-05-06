“I’ll Just Release the Tape”: Amidst Loud Boos, Kim Kardashian Drops a Bomb Regarding Her & Tom Brady’s Dating Rumors

Netflix’s “The Roast of Tom Brady” turned up the heat as Kim Kardashian faced a chorus of loud boos upon taking the stage. But that didn’t stop the socialite from throwing a few punches at the guest of honor, including bold jokes about the dating rumors swirling around her and Tom from last year. But did she put the rumors to rest, or did she add fuel to the fire?

To everyone’s surprise, Kim K. managed to win over the crowd with her witty and sarcastic jokes aimed at the panel and host Kevin Hart. But it was when she turned her attention to Tom Brady that things got really interesting. She fearlessly tackled her explicit past, joking about the infamous s*x tape scandal from 2007 involving her and then-boyfriend Ray J.

“Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were, and I’d never say if we did or not. I’d just release the tape,” Kim quipped, leaving everyone speechless.

Referencing past headlines by the Daily Mail linking her romantically with the former Patriots superstar, she teased about releasing a “tape” before setting the record straight. We all know how that went in 2007, and a handful of fans are already speculating if something similar is about to go down once again. See for yourselves:

One fan quipped, “Is there a Tom Brady x Kim Kardashian s*x tape?” while another added, “Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian tape coming soon” with a laughing emoji. This fan chimed in, comforting Kim amidst the boos, but couldn’t resist asking, “What’s that tape you talkin bout?”

Kim’s playful jab at the dating speculation between her and Tom Brady was certainly well-played. However, her delightful demeanor while delivering those jokes leaves one pondering: What if the NFL legend and reality TV mogul did start dating? How would fans react to such an unexpected pairing?

Here’s to hoping that if these flirtations ever become more, both Kim Kardashian and Tom find the peace they deserve, considering their tumultuous dating histories.