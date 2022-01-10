Who will win today Big Bash match: Who is expected to win Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars BBL 11 match?

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars: The SportsRush brings you the analysis and match-prediction of the Big Bash League game.

Perth Scorchers will play against Melbourne Stars in the league game of the ongoing BBL. The match will be played at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong. Melbourne Stars have won four of their nine games in the tournament so far, whereas the Scorchers have won nine of their eleven games. The game will be live on Sony Six from 8:40 AM IST on 11 January 2021.

Who will win today Big Bash match: Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars

Pitch Report

The average 1st innings score in T20 games played here has been 148 runs. This track has not been east on this ground.

Total Games: 5; Batting 1st Won: 1; Batting 2nd Won: 4

Perth Scorchers preview

Perth Scorchers have won nine of their 11 games in the tournament so far, and they defeated Sixers in the last game. Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis are still not back, whereas Colin Munro is now Covid positive. Kurtis Patterson has been a consistent performer. The bowling has been the biggest strength of the side. Tye has scalped 18 wickets in the tournament, whereas Agar has scalped 13. The rest of the bowlers have been brilliant too. Jason Behrendorff is expected to return in this game.

Probable XI: Cameron Bancroft, Kurtis Patterson, Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner, Aaron Hardie, Chris Sabburg, Ashton Agar, AJ Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou, Matthew Kelly.

TEAM. TO. BEAT! The @ScorchersBBL extend their lead at the top of the table #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/hCd7eQLz5d — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 9, 2022

Melbourne Stars preview

Melbourne Stars have won four of their nine games in the tournament so far, and they defeated Strikers in the last game. Many of the top players made their return in the last game. Joe Clarke again proved his class in the last game, whereas Marcus Stoinis is nursing a back injury. Hilton Cartwright, Nick Larkin, and Joe Burns will handle the middle-order. Adam Zampa and Qais Ahmad will take care of spin, whereas Haris Rauf and Brody Couch will handle the pace. Glenn Maxwell will miss this game as he is in isolation.

Probable XI: Joe Clarke, Clint Hinchcliff, Joe Burns, Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Xavier Crone, Brody Couch, Qais Ahmad, Haris Rauf, Adam Zampa.

Match Prediction

Perth Scorchers are the favourites to win the game.