Babar Azam PSL salary 2023 per season: Babar Azam price in PSL in INR

Having played for the Karachi Kings during the previous six seasons of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the Pakistan national team skipper will lead the Peshawar Zalmi side in the ongoing eighth edition of the marquee tournament.

Coincidentally, he will play his first PSL 2023 match against the very side he had skippered during the previous edition – the Karachi Kings, tomorrow at the National Stadium in Karachi. The Kings had a pretty forgettable outing last time around, having managed to win just one out of the 10 league matches, with Babar’s low strike rate throughout these games garnering him a lot of negative attention.

Perhaps in order to fix the unabated criticisms around his strike rate, Babar, ahead of his team’s opening contest against the Kings remarked, “I’m trying something new in batting. I have done some experiments in practice and will try to replicate them in the upcoming matches.”

For those unaware, the 28-year-old had played mere two matches for the Islamabad United franchise during PSL’s debut season in the year 2016. He had played next 66 of his 68 matches in the tournament so far under the Karachi Kings.

Babar Azam PSL salary 2023 per season

Babar is the lone played in the Peshawar Zalmi side under the Platinum category, and was traded at the season salary of $1,50,000 or PKR 3,60,00000 (3 Crore 60 lakhs).

As per today’s USD to Indian rupees conversion rate, Babar’s PSL 2023 salary amounts to approximately INR 1.23 Crore.

The Pakistan skipper had made his debut for the Islamabad franchise (in 2016) under the Silver Category with a salary cap of USD 25,000 or INR 20 Lakh approximately. Babar slowly kept rising up in the price-bracket with consistent performances for his national side.

While he was drafted under the Gold category (USD 50,000 or INR 40 Lakh) during the second season of PSL, he made it to the Silver category in the third edition with a salary cap of USD 70,000 or INR 56 Lakh approximately.

He then made it to the top category in 2019 (platinum) – which paid him $130,000 (INR 1.03 Crore approximately). He has since then been in the list of players under the highest price bracket, with a salary cap raising above INR 1 Crore at present.