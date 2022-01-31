PSL players price list 2022: Match fees of players in PSL 7

PSL players price list 2022: The SportsRush brings you the salary and match fees of players participating in the Pakistan Super League.

The 7th season of the Pakistan Super League is underway in Pakistan. Karachi is hosting the first phase of the tournament, whereas Lahore will host the second phase. Pakistan Super League was started in 2016, and a total of six seasons have been played so far. Islamabad United have won a couple of titles, whereas Peshawar, Multan, Karachi, and Quetta have won one title each.

The Multan Sultans won the title last season, and they have started this season on top as well. Lahore will host the final of PSL 2022 on 27 February 2022.

A lot of cash has been poured on the players in the T20 leagues around the world. It is no surprise that the IPL is the highest-paid tournament in the world. Big Bash League and Pakistan Super League consistently fight for the second spot. However, many former players have said that the quality of PSL is the 2nd best in the world after the Indian Premier League.

Some quality overseas stars such as Alex Hales, Rashid Khan, Colin Munro, Jason Roy, etc are part of the Pakistan Super League. There is no auction process like IPL in the PSL, but they follow a draft format. The players are divided into five categories, i.e. Platinum, Diamond, Gold, Silver, and Emerging. There is a fixed salary slot for all the categories.

Platinum Category: Players in the platinum category earn 2,30,44,000 (Pakistan Rupee) per season.

Diamond Category: Players in the diamond category earn 1,15,22,000 (Pakistan Rupee) per season.

Gold Category: Players in the gold category earn 82,30,000 (Pakistan Rupee) per season.

Silver Category: Players in the silver category earn 41,15,000 (Pakistan Rupee) per season.

Emerging Category: Players in the emerging category earn 16,46,000 (Pakistan Rupee) per season.

The draft prices of PSL have increased per season, and that’s why a lot of big players are agreeing to play in Pakistan.