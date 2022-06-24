Pujara out by Shami: Mohammed Shami teases Cheteshwar Pujara after dismissing him in IND warm up match

Pujara out by Shami video: The two senior Indian cricketers were facing each other at the Uptonsteel County Ground today.

During the second day of a one-off practice match between Leicestershire and India in Leicester, India fast bowler Mohammed Shami dismissed Leicestershire batter Cheteshwar Pujara (0) for a duck.

Pujara, who is representing Leicestershire alongside wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna to ensure more game time in a warm-up match such as this, lasted all of six deliveries before playing on a delivery.

Coming in to bat at No. 3 in the seventh over, Pujara aimed at punching a Shami delivery only to inside-edge the ball back to his stumps. A delivery which wasn’t very short and certainly not wide enough to play the punch, Pujara erred at his shot selection at the Grace Road today.

Shami, who opened the bowling for the visitors after they declared their innings on the overnight score of 246/8d, dismissed Leicestershire captain Sam Evans (1) before sending Pujara back to the pavilion. With Mohammed Siraj also chipping in with a couple of wickets, the hosts are in a bit of a trouble with Pant and Rishi Patel batting in the middle.

A friendly encounter between Shami and Pujara after the dismissal witnessed the former running up the latter to perhaps taunt him in a casual manner.

Pujara out by Shami video

How Twitterati reacted:

No hard feelings, Puji bhai pic.twitter.com/XynyADHEdz — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) June 24, 2022

Loved the sportsman spirit of shami…jumping on Pujara’s shoulder after getting his wicket — Samip Rajguru (@samiprajguru) June 24, 2022

Shami bowls Pujara for a duck and then jumps onto him to give a hug. This was a sight, I tell you pic.twitter.com/O2hQin2F3L — Aritra Mukherjee (@aritram029) June 24, 2022

