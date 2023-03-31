Punjab Cricket Association Stadium T20 Records: Mohali Stadium IPL Records and Highest Innings Totals

Indian Premier League will return to the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium for the first time in almost four years with the second match of the ongoing 16th season to be played between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders here tomorrow.

With the COVID-19 pandemic behind us now and a home-away IPL format calling shots at the moment, Mohali will be hosting its first T20 since Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 was played here a few months ago.

Having played 56 out of the 104 T20s at this venue, hosts Kings have won 30 and lost 26 matches thus far. While they have a praiseworthy average run rate of 8.42 at this stadium, their head-to-head record against Knight Riders isn’t very pleasing.

Kolkata, on the other hand, have won four and lost three out of their seven matches in this city. Having said that, the visitors have an average run rate of 8.43 here.

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium T20 Records

Highest T20 run-scorers at this venue are Shaun Marsh (1,064), David Miller (748), Kumar Sangakkara (585), Chris Gayle (573) and Manan Vohra (557).

Since only Miller and Vohra are among IPL 2023 squads, active participants such as KL Rahul (503), Shikhar Dhawan (439), Mandeep Singh (436), Wriddhiman Saha (431), Glenn Maxwell (355), Virat Kohli (343) and Mayank Agarwal (335) have more than 300 T20 runs here.

Highest wicket-takers in Mohali T20s are Axar Patel (27), Sandeep Sharma (24), Piyush Chawla (24), Parvinder Awana (23), Irfan Pathan (17) and Mohit Sharma (17). Excluding Awana and Pathan, all the remaining bowlers are playing IPL 2023.

Participants namely Mohammed Shami (13), Sunil Narine (12), Ravichandran Ashwin (12), Rahul Tewatia (11), Ishant Sharma (11) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (10) have picked more than 10 T20 wickets here.

Mohali Stadium IPL Records

Talking particularly of IPL records for current players, Miller (628), Rahul (448), Saha (362), Mandeep Singh (359), Vohra (315) and Dinesh Karthik (262) have been the best batters at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium.

Chawla (24), Sandeep Sharma (22), Axar Patel (18), Mohit Sharma (15), Shami (13), Ashwin (11) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (10) have been the best bowlers when it comes to IPL matches in Mohali.

Highest Innings Totals in Mohali T20s

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 240/5 20 Chennai Super Kings Kings XI Punjab 2008 221/3 20 Kings XI Punjab Rajasthan Royals 2008 215/5 20 Kings XI Punjab Northern Districts 2014 215/2 20 Karnataka Maharashtra 2022 211/4 19.1 India Sri Lanka 2009

Teams have been able to surpass the 200-run mark 11 times at this stadium. Six out of these 11 instances have come in the IPL.

The above mentioned fifth-highest innings total is also the highest successful T20 run-chase at the PCA Stadium. It was over 13 years ago when individual half-centuries from Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh had powered India to seal a 207-run chase with 6 wickets and five deliveries remaining in the match.

While both the 200-run successful run-chase at this stadium have come in international matches, PBKS hold the record for the highest successful IPL chase at their home ground. It was almost 11 years ago when Punjab had chased down a 191-run target against Deccan Chargers in a last-ball thriller featuring two local boys in Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Manpreet Singh Gony.