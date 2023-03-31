The second match of Indian Premier League 2023 will be played between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mohali tomorrow. First match of the first double-header day of the season, it will witness Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium hosting an IPL match after almost four years. Readers must note that the penultimate IPL match at this venue was also played between these two teams.

Historically, Kolkata have had the upper hand over Punjab winning two-third of the matches played between these two teams over the course of the last 15 seasons.

Not the best of stats for PBKS but they are lacking behind on multiple fronts against KKR. The home team has not even managed to dominate this opposition at the PCA Stadium. As far as the last five matches between these two teams are concerned, Knight Riders even do the better of Kings over there on the back of three wins and a couple of losses since the start of 2020.

Although PBKS vs KKR Head to Head records depict a clear difference between the two teams, a commonality between them is the presence of new captains. While Shikhar Dhawan had led Punjab once during IPL 2022, Nitish Rana will be leading an IPL team for the first time on Saturday afternoon.

PBKS vs KKR Head to Head Record in IPL History

Total number of matches played: 30

Matches won by PBKS: 10

Matches won by KKR: 20

Matches played in April: 15 (PBKS 5, KKR 9)

Matches played on Saturday: 9 (PBKS 4, KKR 5)

Matches played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium: 7 (PBKS 3, KKR 4)

PBKS average score against KKR: 158

KKR average score against PBKS: 161

Most runs for PBKS: 55 (Sam Curran)

Most runs for KKR: 331 (Andre Russell)

Most wickets for PBKS: 5 (Arshdeep Singh)

Most wickets for KKR: 32 (Sunil Narine)

Most catches for PBKS: 1 (Kagiso Rabada)

Most catches for KKR: 4 (Shakib Al Hasan)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).