Punjab Kings captain list: Kings 11 Punjab captain list in IPL

Punjab Kings captain list: The SportsRush brings you the list of all captains of the Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League.

Punjab Kings have been quite dicey in the Indian Premier League 2022. They started the tournament with a brilliant victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore. They lost their mojo in between, but they have pulled out some victories in the middle.

Punjab Kings have won four of their eight games in the tournament so far, and they have to maintain some momentum in order to reach the top-4. Punjab Kings defeated Chennai Super Kings in their last league game of IPL 2022. Punjab’s Shikhar Dhawan became just the 2nd batter after Virat Kohli to breach the mark of 6000 IPL runs.

Punjab Kings captain list

Punjab Kings have not won a single IPL trophy, and the performances of their captains have not been great as well. Yuvraj Singh was the first captain of the franchise and his winning percentage of 58.62% is the best amongst all the captains of the franchise.

Punjab’s best performance came in IPL 2014, where they reached the finals under the captaincy of George Bailey. They lost the final to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Legendary players like Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene and Adam Gilchrist have led the Punjab Kings in the past, and they also failed to make an impact on the side. In the 2018 mega auction, R Ashwin was named the captain, and the team started well under his tenure.

R Ashwin was sacked after the 2019 season and he joined the Delhi Capitals. KL Rahul led the Punjab Kings for two seasons, but he could not do well as the captain of the side. The batting performances of KL Rahul were excellent with Punjab Kings. Ahead of the IPL 2022 season, Punjab Kings retained Mayank Agarwal and made him the captain.