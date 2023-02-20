PZ vs QG head to head: Quetta Gladiator vs Peshawar Zalmi head to head record in PSL history

The ninth match of Pakistan Super League 2023 will be played between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi tonight. Having won and lost a match each out of their two matches of the season thus far, Quetta and Peshawar are at the fourth and fifth position on the points table respectively.

A second victory of the season will push one of these two teams to the second spot as no other team (barring table-toppers Multan Sultans) has won more than one PSL 8 match till now.

Although there isn’t a major difference between Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi head to head record in PSL history, it is noteworthy that Zalmi have won their last six consecutive matches against Gladiators.

Co-incidentally, the last time when Gladiators had defeated Zalmi (PSL 2019 final) was also at the National Stadium. Historically, Quetta have won nine and lost as many matches out of their 18 matches at this venue. Peshawar, on the other hand, have also won nine but lost 11 out of their 20 matches here.

As far as their last encounter is concerned, PZ had emerged as the triumphant side after winning the match by 24 runs a year ago. Chasing a 186-run target in Lahore, QG were restricted to 161/8 in 20 overs in spite of opener Will Smeed scoring 99 (60) at a strike rate of 165 in a one-man show.

Quetta Gladiator vs Peshawar Zalmi head to head record in PSL history

Total number of matches played: 20

Matches won by QG: 8

Matches won by PZ: 11

Matches played in February: 10 (QG 4, PZ 5)

Matches played on Monday: 1 (QG 1, PZ 0)

Matches played at National Stadium: 5 (QG 2, PZ 3)

QG average score against PZ: 153

PZ average score against QG: 159

Most runs for QG: 408 (Sarfaraz Ahmed)

Most runs for PZ: 81 (Wahab Riaz)

Most wickets for QG: 25 (Mohammad Nawaz)

Most wickets for PZ: 34 (Wahab Riaz)

Most catches for QG: 12 (Mohammad Nawaz)

Most catches for PZ: 6 (Wahab Riaz)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).