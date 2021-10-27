QDK Black Lives Matter: Is Quinton de Kock still part of South Africa’s squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2021?

Quinton de Kock: The South African wicket-keeper batter has been in the news since making himself unavailable for a match yesterday.

Speaking during the post-match press conference after beating defending champions West Indies by 8 wickets yesterday, South Africa white-ball captain Temba Bavuma had acknowledged wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock’s decision of making himself unavailable for the match saying that the team respects his decision of not taking a knee in support of the BLM Movement.

de Kock has since been in the news alluring strong criticism for not supporting a cause with respect to anti-racism. Bavuma, who was asked about de Kock’s further participation in the World Cup, wasn’t particularly critical of a player with whom he has played 63 (including 16 under him) out of his 75 international matches across formats.

Instead, Bavuma put head coach Mark Boucher and the selection committee under the spotlight with respect to taking a call on de Kock’s further involvement with the national team in this tournament. “Look, I don’t know how far it’s going to develop. The decision that he’s taken is only today. It wouldn’t be my decision to replace Quinton or to get a substitute.

“That would probably be the coach and selectors’ [decision]. As far as we stand, Quinton is still one of the players. So, whatever support that he needs, whatever shoulder he requires from his teammates, we’ll be there for him. If there’s a need for further conversations to be held, I’m sure those will happen among the guys,” Bavuma said.

Is Quinton de Kock still part of South Africa’s squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2021?

Readers must note that de Kock is very much part of the South African squad for now. The 28-year old player was replaced by Reeza Hendricks as an opening batter and Heinrich Klaasen as a wicket-keeper batter against West Indies in Dubai.

Providing an official update on the matter, CSA (Cricket South Africa) have confirmed that de Kock continues to be part of South Africa’s T20 World Cup 2021 squad and that reports of him being sent home are “incorrectly stated”.

IF Quinton de Kock has made himself unavailable for this #T20WorldCup match against the West Indies because players have been instructed to take the knee, then he must be withdrawn from the squad immediately. pic.twitter.com/nWzTjKI3Ei — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) October 26, 2021

“There is no update on Quinton de Kock as yet. His statement is being finalised and will be shared as soon as possible. He is still very much a part of the Proteas team and has not been sent home as some reports have incorrectly stated,” CSA said in an official statement.